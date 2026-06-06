Minister Of Investment Engages UK Business Leaders To Promote Investment Opportunities In Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Investment Minister Tareq Abu Ghazaleh held a series of economic meetings with business and trade representatives in London to promote investment in Jordan, strengthen partnerships and attract qualitative investments.

Abu Ghazaleh participated in a roundtable discussion hosted by British Expertise International (BEI) and The D Group, as part of the Strategic Advisory Group (SAG) activities.

The Minister highlighted Jordan's competitive business environment, ongoing economic reforms, strategic location and investor-friendly legislation, according to a Ministry of Investment statement.

The meeting was attended by Jordan's Ambassador to the UK Manar Dabbas and featured business leaders in infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, and logistics. Participants discussed boosting private-sector investment partnerships, especially in development projects, and utilising Jordan's strategic location as a regional gateway.

The minister highlighted the deep strategic relations and economic cooperation between Jordan and the UK, noting that the Kingdom offers promising opportunities across vital sectors, supported by a competitive business environment and updated regulations that ease investor procedures.

Abu Ghazaleh added that these meetings provide a chance to connect directly with global investors and institutions, promoting Jordan's potential to drive economic growth and create jobs.

For his part, Dabbas stressed the importance of building on strong Jordan-UK ties to expand partnerships with the British business community and attract more investments to the Kingdom.

CEO of BEI and Advisory Director of The D Group, David Landsman, said that both organisations work with an extensive network of experts in climate, energy, education, space, infrastructure and logistics.

He added that the meeting offered a key opportunity to explore private sector cooperation between the UK and Jordan, expressing confidence that the talks will yield fruitful joint opportunities.

During his visit, Abu Ghazaleh also met with the British Trade Envoy to Jordan, Kuwait and Palestine, Lord Iian McNicol, and leaders of the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce in London.

The meetings focused on increasing economic and trade cooperation, attracting high-quality investments, driving sustainable economic growth, and creating employment opportunities, according to the ministry statement.