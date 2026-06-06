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Qatar Chamber Participates In International Labour Conference In Geneva
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber is participating in the 114th Session of the International Labour Conference, being held in Geneva until June 12, with the participation of representatives of governments, employers, and workers from 187 member states of the Organisation Chamber's delegation includes Eng. Nasser Ahmed Al Meer, Advisor to the Chairman of Qatar Chamber for Labour Affairs and the employers' representative in Qatar; Abdulaziz Al Kuwari, Director of the Legal Affairs Department; and Hamad Ali Al Marri, Director of the Committees and Business Councils Affairs Department his remarks, Eng. Nasser Al Meer praised the International Labour Organization's efforts to promote economic development, social justice, and decent work. He noted that rapid technological advances and digital transformation have made the development of human capital and future skills essential for sustaining economic growth and enhancing labour market competitiveness added that digital transformation is creating new professions, requiring employers to modernise work environments and adopt innovative solutions to address future labour market challenges and reduce unemployment risks Meer also said that Qatar Chamber, as the representative of employers in Qatar, values the government's efforts to promote international cooperation, exchange expertise and best practices, and strengthen social dialogue among the three parties of production, while leveraging digital transformation and artificial intelligence to support sustainable development and create decent job opportunities for all emphasised that Qatar Chamber renews its commitment to ILO principles and affirms its support for the Palestinian people, calling on the international community to intensify efforts to end the suffering of Palestinian workers, particularly in Gaza, and ensure their right to work and a decent life.
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