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Stand For Femtosecond Laser Visualization Of Gas-Dynamic Processes
|Shock tube:
|total length
|8 m
|internal section of the copper channel
|90×45 mm
|Femtosecond pulse laser:
|pulse duration
|100 fs
|radiation energy
|0.2 mJ
|amount of elements
|100
|optical table dimensions
|1800×900 mm
Areas of research: continuum mechanics, gas dynamics, plasma mechanics.
The Institute offers partners services for femtosecond laser visualization of gas-dynamic processes under an outsourcing agreement or subcontract.
More."Actual developments, research, measurements and tests" Catalog-2021, pp.57-58(in Russian) Advantages and Innovations The stand was created using modern technological equipment and the latest measuring equipment.
Highly qualified personnel. Stage of development Field tested/evaluated (TRL8) Comments regarding stage of development Trial schlieren visualization of gas flows and shock wave fronts was carried out. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status Some functional units of the laser are unique developments of the B.I. Stepanov Institute of Physics of the NAS of Belarus. Sector group Aeronautics, Space and Dual-Use Technologies
BioChemTech
Intelligent Energy
Materials
Nano and micro technologies
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1952 NACE keywords M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
C.27.90 - Manufacture of other electrical equipment
C.32.99 - Other manufacturing n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The A.V. Lykov of Heat and Mass Transfer Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is the country's largest scientific institution, focusing on fundamental and applied problems of heat and mass transfer, fluid dynamics, energy, thermal engineering, chemical physics, combustion and explosion physics, and nanotechnology. It also develops energy-efficient and environmentally friendly technologies and equipment, as well as apparatus and instruments for power engineering and mechanical engineering, the agro-industrial complex and construction industries, medicine, the chemical, electronics, radio engineering, food, and space industries.
Main areas of scientific and technical activity:
- heat and mass transfer processes in capillary-porous bodies, dispersed systems, rheological and turbulent media, nonequilibrium flows, low-temperature plasma, and radiation-matter interactions;
- dynamics, transport, and elementary processes in systems with chemical and phase transformations;
- Physical kinetics, heat transfer, and transport processes at the micro- and nanoscale;
- Energy-efficient heat and mass transfer technologies, equipment, and apparatus;
- Transport processes, heat transfer in biological systems and complex molecules;
- Physical and structural properties of substances, materials, and surfaces under internal structuring and extreme conditions;
- Mechanics of fluids, gases, and plasma;
- Mechanics and rheology of viscoelastic media under shear, temperature, and electromagnetic influences;
- Numerical methods and software packages for the numerical modeling of physicochemical and heat transfer processes;
- Catalytic technologies and equipment for producing hydrogen, synthesis, endo-, and exo-gases, synthetic and composite fuels;
- Technologies and equipment for producing nano- and microstructures and materials;
- Plasma, plasma-chemical, and chemical methods of waste purification and disposal.
The Institute organizes:
Minsk International Forum on Heat and Mass Transfer;
International Conference "Heat Pipes, Heat Pumps, Refrigerators, and New Energy Sources";
International Conference "Methodological Aspects of Scanning Probe Microscopy";
Minsk International Colloquium on the Physics of Shock Waves, Combustion, and Detonation;
The Institute hosts the editorial board of the Engineering Physics Journal, which is republished in English by Springer.
The Institute maintains scientific, scientific-organizational, and scientific-industrial cooperation with academic and industry research institutes, universities, design bureaus, associations, and enterprises in Belarus, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Lithuania, Latvia, China, the USA, India, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Israel, Brazil, Italy, France, and other countries.
Official website of the A.V. Lykov of Heat and Mass Transfer Institute. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Outsourcing agreement
Subcontracting
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purshasing services for femtosecond laser visualization of gas-dynamic processes under an outsourcing agreement or subcontracting.
Partners interested in purshasing femtosecond laser visualization services for gas-dynamic processes under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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