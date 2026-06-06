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South Korea’s Ruling Party Scores Major Gains in Local and By-Elections
(MENAFN) South Korea's ruling Democratic Party achieved a decisive victory in local elections and parliamentary by-elections, further strengthening its political position following its success in the 2024 legislative vote, according to reports.
Final election results showed that the party of President Lee Jae Myung captured 12 of the 16 major mayoral and gubernatorial positions that were up for election, including the key city of Busan.
The main opposition, People Power Party, won four of the contested regional leadership posts, including the capital, Seoul.
In the parliamentary by-elections, the ruling party secured nine of the 14 seats being contested.
The opposition People Power Party won four seats, while one seat went to an independent candidate.
According to reports, 13 of the 14 parliamentary constituencies involved in the by-elections had previously been represented by members of the ruling party. The Democratic Party already holds a majority in South Korea’s 300-seat National Assembly, and the latest results reinforce its influence in both national and local politics.
Final election results showed that the party of President Lee Jae Myung captured 12 of the 16 major mayoral and gubernatorial positions that were up for election, including the key city of Busan.
The main opposition, People Power Party, won four of the contested regional leadership posts, including the capital, Seoul.
In the parliamentary by-elections, the ruling party secured nine of the 14 seats being contested.
The opposition People Power Party won four seats, while one seat went to an independent candidate.
According to reports, 13 of the 14 parliamentary constituencies involved in the by-elections had previously been represented by members of the ruling party. The Democratic Party already holds a majority in South Korea’s 300-seat National Assembly, and the latest results reinforce its influence in both national and local politics.
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