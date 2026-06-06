Buffy, Ted Lasso Actor Anthony Head Dies At 72 From Pneumonia

Veteran British actor Anthony Head, best known for his roles in 'Buffy' the 'Vampire Slayer' and 'Ted Lasso,' has died at the age of 72.

Head died of complications from pneumonia, his daughters, Daisy and Emily, said in a statement Friday to the Press Association in the U.K, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our extraordinary father, Anthony Head," their statement read. "He passed away peacefully of complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by his family."

Notable On-Screen Roles

Head was widely loved for playing Rupert Giles, the mentor and father figure to Buffy Summers, in all seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The role made him a familiar face to television audiences around the world.

In recent years, he gained a new generation of fans through his role as Rupert Mannion in Ted Lasso. He played the former owner of AFC Richmond, a character known for creating challenges for the club and its management.

Over the years, Head built a long and successful career in television and theatre. His other notable roles included playing the Prime Minister in Little Britain and Uther Pendragon in Merlin.

Early Career and Stage Work

Before becoming a television star, Head worked extensively on stage. He appeared in productions of Godspell, Chess, Peter Pan and Rocky Horror Show Live.

He also became well known in the United Kingdom through a popular series of Nescafe commercials that aired between 1987 and 1993. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)