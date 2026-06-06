Putin Says He Sees No Reason For Meeting With Zelensky

Speaking during a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin declined to engage directly with a question about a recent letter from Zelensky and instead praised Russian troops fighting in Ukraine.

“The whole country is proud of you and places its hopes in you. Continue your work,” Putin said, addressing Russian servicemen involved in the conflict.

Asked whether he planned to meet Zelensky, Putin responded:“At the moment, I see no reason for this.”

The remarks come after Zelensky renewed calls for a face-to-face meeting with the Russian leader, arguing that direct negotiations between the two presidents could help advance efforts to end Europe's largest armed conflict since World War Two.

Despite intermittent diplomatic contacts and mediation efforts, Moscow and Kyiv remain far apart on key issues, including territorial control, security guarantees and the conditions for a ceasefire. Previous rounds of negotiations have failed to produce a breakthrough capable of ending the war.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, triggering a conflict that has killed tens of thousands of soldiers and civilians, displaced millions of people and reshaped the security landscape across Europe.

Putin's latest comments underscore the continued challenges facing any peace initiative and suggest that prospects for a direct meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders remain remote in the near term.