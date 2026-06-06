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Explosions Reported In Russia's Ust-Labinsk, Drone Strike On Oil Depot Claimed

Explosions Reported In Russia's Ust-Labinsk, Drone Strike On Oil Depot Claimed


2026-06-06 01:04:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Russian media outlet Astra reported a drone attack and a fire at the site of the strike.

Meanwhile, the Telegram channel Exilenova+ claimed that the drones struck a local oil depot.

Read also: Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery struck by Neptune missile system – Ukrainian Navy

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in May, Ukraine's Defense Forces carried out long-range strikes against 18 facilities connected to Russia's oil refining industry and fuel logistics network across more than 10 regions of the Russian Federation. The maximum strike range reached approximately 1,700 kilometers from Ukraine's border.

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