Explosions Reported In Russia's Ust-Labinsk, Drone Strike On Oil Depot Claimed

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in May, Ukraine's Defense Forces carried out long-range strikes against 18 facilities connected to Russia's oil refining industry and fuel logistics network across more than 10 regions of the Russian Federation. The maximum strike range reached approximately 1,700 kilometers from Ukraine's border.

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