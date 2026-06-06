Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Rain, Thunderstorms And Strong Winds Keep Temperatures Below Normal

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR continues to enjoy pleasant weather conditions as recurring rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds keep temperatures below normal levels. The recent spell of rain has not only provided relief from the heat

Delhi has witnessed a noticeable drop in temperatures over the past few days due to frequent rain showers, thunderstorms and strong winds. On Friday, the maximum temperature settled at 35.8°C, which was 4.2 degrees below the seasonal average.

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The minimum temperature also dropped significantly by 3.7 degrees, reaching 26°C. Areas such as Lodhi Road recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2°C, while the Ridge station reported an even lower 23.1°C. The Ridge also experienced a maximum temperature of 34.6°C, nearly 7.5 degrees below normal, highlighting the cooling effect of the recent weather activity.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is likely to witness partly cloudy skies on Saturday. Thundercloud development, lightning activity and light rainfall are expected in several areas.

Strong winds with speeds ranging between 50 and 60 kmph may accompany the weather system. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 38°C and 39°C, while the minimum temperature could hover between 27°C and 29°C. Humidity levels are likely to stay around 67 percent, leading to some discomfort despite the cooler temperatures.

From June 7 onwards, skies are expected to become largely clear. The maximum temperature may rise to 39°C on June 7 and further increase to 40°C on June 8, while minimum temperatures are likely to remain between 27°C and 28°C.

The recent showers have also helped improve air quality across the National Capital Region. Data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 154 on Saturday morning, placing it in the moderate category.

Neighbouring NCR cities also reported moderate air quality levels. Faridabad recorded an AQI of 138, Gurugram 128, Ghaziabad 135, Greater Noida 132 and Noida 138. Most areas of Delhi reported AQI levels between 100 and 200, while a few locations registered readings below 100, indicating comparatively cleaner air conditions.