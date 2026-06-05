Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 22: Suriya's Film Nears Rs 300 Crore Worldwide

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 22: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's fantasy action drama Karuppu is showing signs of a natural slowdown after a successful three-week run in theatres. While daily collections have dipped

Karuppu earned an estimated Rs 70 lakh net in India on its 22nd day, reflecting a decline from the previous day's Rs 90 lakh collection. Despite the drop, the film's overall performance remains impressive.

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The movie has now accumulated Rs 190.05 crore in India net collections, while its India gross stands at Rs 219.70 crore. Overseas markets have contributed an additional Rs 80 crore, taking the worldwide gross total to Rs 299.70 crore. With only a small gap remaining, the film is expected to enter the prestigious Rs 300 crore club very soon.

The Suriya-starrer enjoyed a powerful opening week that laid the groundwork for its long theatrical run. The film collected over Rs 113 crore during its first week, driven by strong audience interest and consistent occupancy levels.

Even in its third week, Karuppu managed to attract viewers and generated Rs 21.20 crore. While collections have naturally softened with time, the film has demonstrated remarkable staying power, helping it maintain a healthy box-office trajectory more than three weeks after release.

Although overall occupancy remained moderate on Day 22, audience turnout was noticeably stronger during evening and late-night screenings. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 20.36 percent.

Morning shows witnessed limited attendance, but occupancy improved significantly during afternoon and night slots. Night screenings emerged as the strongest performer, indicating that the film continues to enjoy support from working audiences and weekend moviegoers.

A Blend of Courtroom Drama and Fantasy Action

Karuppu has received attention for combining fantasy elements with a courtroom-based narrative. The story follows a father and daughter seeking justice in a stolen jewels case, while a divine figure is challenged to fight the battle through human means rather than supernatural intervention.

The film's emotional core, legal drama and mass-entertainment appeal have helped it connect with audiences, making it one of the notable box-office performers of the year.