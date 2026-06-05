Police Investigate Suspected Arson At Boston Museum Of African American History

MENAFN - USA Art News) Boston Museum Investigates Suspected Arson After Juneteenth Materials Burned Outside Historic Site

Police and federal authorities are investigating a suspected arson outside the Museum of African American History in Boston after materials for an upcoming Juneteenth celebration were set on fire near the institution's African Meeting House site this week.

According to Boston police, the incident took place around 8 a.m. on Wednesday in Beacon Hill. Security footage reportedly shows a man opening a package, scattering some of its contents, and igniting several items in an alley behind the historic building. Museum president and CEO Noelle Trent said the package contained materials intended for the museum's Juneteenth programming.

Boston police are investigating the case with the National Park Service and are also working with civil rights groups to determine whether there was a bias motive. Authorities have not classified the incident as a hate crime. Still, Trent said the circumstances were deeply troubling given both the location and the nature of the materials that were targeted.

“For us, this feels like a hate crime... the proximity of burning something near the oldest existing Black church building in the country is quite unnerving,” Trent told GBH News, adding that the burned items were clearly marked as Juneteenth-related materials.

The museum's Boston campus includes the African Meeting House, widely recognized as the oldest surviving Black church building in the United States, as well as the adjacent Abiel Smith School, built in 1835 for Black students. Museum officials said any fire near the site could have posed a serious threat to both historic structures and the surrounding Beacon Hill neighborhood.

Police have released images of a suspect described as a white man wearing a dark jacket, dark pants, and white sneakers, and are asking the public for help identifying him. The investigation now sits at the intersection of public safety, historic preservation, and the fraught symbolism of Juneteenth itself.