MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Lower than production costs he said“Selling my Harton was a loss is my way of investing in a future with performance.”

The car, a Harton electric supercar, is said to be bringing a monumental leap in automotive engineering by improving performance and battery materials from cosmic outer space materials.

Aged 30, the businessman claims that it is not his first supercar sold at a loss and that he spends most of his time building his companies in multiple fields, including e-commerce, real estate, and automotive sales.“It is not my first supercar sold at a loss”, says Hassan Butt.

Born in France, Hassan Butt speaks as a researcher in the Solar System Research Center and spent nearly half of his career in scientific R&D, building deep technical expertise. Hassan Butt migrated to the United Kingdom aged 14, he then studied sciences to become a businessman and now owns multiple companies.

Co founded in 2026, the company behind the car combines outer space materials and cutting-edge engineering to create rechargeable batteries that deliver competitive performance by pioneering ESS.

As the car market evolves, the company remains dedicated to adapting and innovating, actively exploring partnerships with leading investment firms to expand reach for the rechargeable electric vehicle market.

