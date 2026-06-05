MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)An international media delegation visited Taiwan May 17-23 to gain insight into the country's achievements in democratic governance, societal resilience, technological innovation and cross-strait conditions/

Deputy Foreign Ministers François Chih-chung Wu and Chen Ming-chi co-hosted a reception for the group comprising 15 representatives from 12 countries in Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Americas and the Middle East, on May 21 in Taipei City, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said.

In his remarks, Deputy Foreign Minister François Chih-chung Wu noted that Taiwan shares common interests and values with the international community and plays a key role in artificial intelligence-powered chips and the semiconductor supply chain. He emphasised that Taiwan is committed to working with like-minded partners to jointly facilitate regional peace and global prosperity.

Deputy Foreign Minister Chen Ming-chi said that in recent years China has attempted to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait through diplomatic, information and military pressure, posing a severe threat to Indo-Pacific stability. He stressed that Taiwan's strategic position is critical to maintaining security in the area.

The International Media Delegation also called on civil groups, governmental agencies and think tanks, including: Hsinchu County-based Industrial Technology Research Institute, Hsinchu City-based Taiwan Space Agency, Thunder Tiger Corp., in Taichung City, Acer Medical in New Taipei City, Advantech Co., and Taiwan Design Research Institute.

Following the delegation's visit, multiple in-depth news reports have been published in news outlets in Belgium, Canada, France, Italy, Somaliland, Thailand, Miami focusing on issues including Taiwan's promotion of the drone industry and smart medicine.

The post Global news reports showcase Taiwan's democracy, technology appeared first on Caribbean News Global.