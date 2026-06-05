All-Round For Work & Play: KTC Dual-Mode Monitor H27P6 Adapts To Full-Scenario Needs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Houston, Texas, USA, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The growing prevalence of hybrid work is reshaping global professionals' work and leisure habits. Recent research indicates remote work has driven a 28% uptick in multi-monitor adoption among U.S. knowledge workers; WFH users see the same 28% year-on-year rise versus traditional on-site work, with over 59% of professionals relying on dual-screen or larger setups daily. Tailored to this market shift, KTC's dual-mode H27P6 delivers balanced all-scenario performance as an efficient display solution for the hybrid-work era.









II. Work-and-Play Dual-Purpose Monitors Become Mainstream

As work and personal life increasingly integrate, users are shifting from single-function displays to all-round monitors. Statistics show that 42% of consumers use their monitors for both work and entertainment, while 38% prioritize dual-purpose office and gaming performance.

Modern users demand crisp, eye-friendly visuals for long-hour office tasks and smooth, vibrant display performance for gaming, making conventional single-spec monitors unable to satisfy diversified usage scenarios.





III. KTC H27P6 Dual-Mode Monitor Balances Hybrid Work and Entertainment

Tailored for integrated work and leisure demands, the KTC H27P6 dual-mode monitor combines high resolution and ultra-high refresh rates to deliver seamless all-scenario performance for office work, gaming and video viewing.

Powered by a 27-inch Fast IPS panel, the monitor supports one-click switching between two native modes: 4K@160Hz UHD mode for sharp, detailed visuals ideal for office productivity and media viewing, and 1080P@320Hz high-speed mode that eliminates motion blur for fluid, competitive gaming.

Boasting 400 nits peak brightness, a 1000:1 static contrast ratio, 8bit+HiFRC color depth and 95% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage, the H27P6 delivers natural, rich and accurate colors for documents, videos and game visuals.

It also integrates 90W USB-C reverse fast charging, capable of powering and charging laptops, smartphones and other devices directly. The one-cable solution streamlines desktop wiring and greatly improves the convenience of mobile office setups.





IV. Product Conclusion

Breaking traditional scenario limitations with its versatile dual-mode design and balanced hardware configuration, the KTC H27P6 serves as a perfect all-in-one solution for hybrid workers and gaming enthusiasts, offering outstanding cost performance for both professional productivity and daily entertainment.





CONTACT: Selina Huang...