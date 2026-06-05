PSD Denies Rumors Of Five Family Members' Deaths At Irbid Farm
Amman, June 5 (Petra)-- The Public Security Directorate's spokesperson has denied rumors circulating on social media claiming that five members of the same family died inside a farm in Irbid Governorate.
The spokesperson urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information and rumors, stressing the importance of obtaining information from official sources.
//Petra// MF
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