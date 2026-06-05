Paris, 5 June 2026

Continued talks between Altice France group and Bouygues Telecom, Free-iliad Group and Orange

On 17 April 2026, Bouygues Telecom, Free-iliad Group and Orange announced they had submitted a new offer valuing the Altice France assets under consideration for a total enterprise value of €20.35 billion.

The Altice France group had granted an initial exclusivity period to the Consortium until

15 May 2026, which was then extended to 5 June 2026.

In view of the progress made in the negotiations, the parties have given themselves another 48 hours to finalise the agreements.

About Bouygues Telecom

Bouygues Telecom, a subsidiary of the Bouygues group, is a French full-service provider of communications and digital services. In 2025, it generated sales of €8.1 billion, employed 10,700 staff and operated 501 stores in France. Founded in 1994, Bouygues Telecom is committed to providing its B2B, B2C and public administration customers with high-quality, innovative and secure Fixed and Mobile communications as well as superfast internet by constantly improving its network and user experience. 27.1 million Mobile customers and 5.4 million Fixed customers put their trust in Bouygues Telecom, the leading operator for WiFi and mobile internet, according to nperf in 2025 and ranked No. 1 for Mobile in very dense areas according to Arcep in 2025. Its 4G network now covers 99% of the French population, and its 5G network over 19,900 municipalities and over 86% of the French population. Bouygues Telecom's B2B division supports and helps grow a community of over 120,000 customers, including four out of five CAC 40 companies, by rolling out superfast broadband across France, facilitating the adoption of new technologies such as one-stop-shop communications, smart networks and corporate mobility services, and supporting the transformation of their digital infrastructure. Bouygues Telecom aims to reduce its scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 29.5% and its scope 3 emissions by 17.5% by 2027, which are targets that have been endorsed by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). #WeAreMadeToBeTogether

Follow Bouygues Telecom's news on and on X: @ByTel_Corporate

Press contacts

Maylis Carçabal, Bouygues group - ... - +33 (0)6 63 59 87 05

Anthony Colombani, Bouygues Telecom - ... - +33 (0) 7 62 46 26 65

Stéphanie Brun, Bouygues Telecom - ... - +33 (0) 6 47 47 15 76

About the Free-iliad Group

Created in the early 1990s, the iliad Group is the inventor of the world's first triple-play box and is now a major European telecoms player, standing out for its innovative, straightforward and attractive offerings. The Group is the parent of Free in France, iliad in Italy and Play in Poland, has over 17,700 employees serving 52 million subscribers, and generated €10.3 billion in revenues in 2025. In France, the Group is an integrated Fixed-line and Mobile Ultra-Fast Broadband operator and had 23.3 million subscribers at end-March 2026. In Italy, where the Group launched its business in 2018 under the iliad brand, it is the country's fourth-largest Mobile operator and had over 13.2 million subscribers at end-March 2026. In Poland, the Group is an integrated convergent operator, and at end-March 2026 had 15.7 million subscribers. The iliad Group is in 2025 the Europe's fifth-largest operator by number of retail Mobile subscribers (excluding M2M) and the fifth-largest Fixed Broadband operator.

Press contacts: Isabelle Audap, Free-iliad Group - ... - +33 (0)6 33 47 09 57

About Orange

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators. The Group aims to be the trusted partner for everyday digital life by providing individuals, businesses and communities with reliable connectivity and innovative services. As of the end of 2025, Orange connects 340 million customers (including MasOrange) across 26 countries and generated 40.4 billion euros in revenues. As a trusted player, Orange leverages the excellence of its very high-speed broadband networks to deploy digital infrastructure in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The Group is a European leader in fiber, with 100 million connectable households, and convergent offers. In France, Orange connects 34 million customers and was ranked No. 1 by the regulator Arcep for the quality of its mobile network for the 15th consecutive year. In Africa and the Middle East, the Group's growth engine, Orange serves nearly 180 million customers and promotes digital and financial inclusion through its connected solutions. Under the Orange Business brand, the Group supports companies in transforming their networks as well as in AI, trusted cloud and cybersecurity. Orange is also a major player in the wholesale market, where it has a leading global telecom infrastructure and significant capabilities for deploying and operating submarine cables. A committed innovator, Orange relies on 700 researchers and holds a portfolio of 11,000 patents. Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA). More information:

Orange and all other products or services mentioned are trademarks owned by Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Press contacts

Eric Fohlen-Weill, Orange - ... +33 (0) 6.81.07.91.02

Tom Wright, Orange - ... +33 (0)

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