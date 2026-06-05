Alzai Health Corp. Announces TSX Venture Exchange Listing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alzai Health Corp. (“ Alzai” or the“ Corporation”), further to its press release dated April 22, 2026, is pleased to announce that, pursuant to a bulletin to be issued by the TSX Venture Exchange (the“ TSXV” or the“ Exchange”) on June 5, 2026, the Corporation has now met all final listing requirements of the Exchange, assuming closing of the previously announced initial public offering of a minimum of 8,000,000 units of the Corporation (the“ Units”) and a maximum of 10,000,000 Units at a price of $0.40 per Unit for gross proceeds of a minimum of $3,200,000 and a maximum of $4,000,000 (the“ Offering”). The Corporation has granted Haywood Securities Inc. (the“ Agent”) an option, exercisable in whole or in part, by the Agent giving written notice to the Corporation at any time up to 48 hours prior to the closing date of the Offering, to sell up to an additional 15% of the Units sold under the Offering (the“ Additional Units”). The Additional Units will have the same terms as the Units.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Corporation (“ Common Shares”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a“ Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase, subject to acceleration and adjustment in certain circumstances, one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.60 until the earlier of (i) June 9, 2028, and (ii) the date specified in any Acceleration Notice (as defined below) delivered in accordance with the terms of a warrant indenture to be entered into between the Corporation and Odyssey Trust Company, as warrant agent.

If, at any time, the volume-weighted average trading price of the Common Shares is equal to or greater than $0.90 for any 10 consecutive trading day period, the Corporation may provide written notice to the registered holders of Warrants (an“ Acceleration Notice”) that the expiry time of the Warrants shall be accelerated to the date which is 30 days from the date of such Acceleration Notice, subject to TSXV approval.

The Agent is acting as the exclusive agent for the Offering, on a best efforts basis, pursuant to an agency agreement between the Corporation and the Agent. As consideration for the Agent's services in the Offering, the Agent will receive a cash commission of 7% of the proceeds of the Offering (reduced to 2% of the proceeds of the Offering from investors on the president's list), such number of non-transferable agent's warrants (the“ Agent's Warrants”) equal to 7% of the total number of Units issued in the Offering (reduced to 2% of the Units issued to investors on the president's list), and a corporate finance fee of $45,000 (of which $22,500 is payable in cash and $22,500 is payable by the issuance of Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.40 per Common Share). Each Agent's Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.40 for a period of 24 months following the date of issuance.

It is anticipated that, effective as of the close of markets on Monday, June 8, 2026, the Common Shares will be listed (the“ Listing”) with an immediate trading halt. The Corporation expects that on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, following the completion of the previously announced Offering, the Exchange will issue a further bulletin announcing the lifting of the trading halt. Once the trading halt is lifted, the Common Shares will commence trading under the symbol“ALZI”.

About Alzai Health Corp.

Alzai is a health technology Corporation. Alzai's current product offering is an artificial intelligence driven, non-invasive Alzheimer's Disease / Alzheimer's Disease-related dementia risk screening solution that uses only pre-existing patient data found in routine clinical records. Alzai's risk screening solution enables earlier identification of cognitive decline, a massive unmet need as ~80% of Alzheimer's patients are diagnosed past the mild stages of the disease. Through risk screening, Alzai supports timely diagnosis, intervention, prevention, and improved patient outcomes for efficient population-level disease management across payors, providers, and clinical research.

Contact

Hayim Raclaw

Chief Executive Officer, Director

E:...

T: 416-862-4351

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain“forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: expectations related to the anticipated trading the Common Shares on the TSXV and timing thereof; and the initial public offering of the Units and the timing thereof. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: business integration risks; the Corporation's operating results will experience significant fluctuations due to the nature of the artificial intelligence industry; the Corporation operates in a heavily regulated environment and any material changes or actions could lead to negative adverse effects to the business model, operational results, and financial condition of the Corporation; evolving regulatory requirements and the impact on the Corporation's business plan; reliance on key personnel; implementation of the Corporation's business plan; lack of operating history; competitive conditions; de banking and financial services risk; anti money laundering and corrupt business practices; additional capital; financing risks; global financial conditions; insurance and uninsured risks; cybersecurity risks; audit of tax filings; market for the Common Shares; conflicts of interest; internal controls; tariffs and the imposition of other restrictions on trade could adversely affect the Corporation's business; risk of litigation; pandemics or other health crisis; technological vulnerabilities; short history risk; economic and political factors; security breaches; the requirements that accompany being a publicly traded company may put a strain on the Corporation's resources, divert attention from management, and adversely affect its ability to maintain and attract management and qualified board members; liquidity risk; leverage risk; and share price fluctuations.

Although management of the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward -looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, change in management's estimates or opinions, future circumstances or events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.