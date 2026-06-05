E.F. Hutton & Co. Will Serve As Platinum Sponsor At The SPAC Conference 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, an investment banking and financial advisory firm headquartered in New York City, today announced its Platinum Sponsorship of The SPAC Conference 2026, hosted by DealFlow Events and taking place June 9-10, 2026, at the Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York.

Now in its ninth year, The SPAC Conference brings together SPAC sponsors, institutional investors, private company executives, investment bankers, legal advisors, and other capital markets professionals to discuss trends, opportunities, and developments shaping the SPAC and de-SPAC marketplace.

Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of E.F. Hutton, commented, "The SPAC ecosystem continues to evolve in compelling ways, and events like The SPAC Conference play an important role in bringing the right participants together. The conference continues to serve as a valuable forum for connecting investors, sponsors, and innovative companies seeking access to the public markets. We look forward to engaging with industry participants and sharing our perspectives on the opportunities emerging across the SPAC ecosystem."

Adam Kerbis, Managing Director, Head of SPAC Investment Banking at E.F. Hutton, commented, "E.F. Hutton remains committed to serving as a trusted advisor to sponsors and growth companies navigating today's evolving capital markets landscape. With our dedicated SPAC investment banking platform, deep industry relationships, and extensive transaction experience, we are well-positioned to help clients capitalize on opportunities across the SPAC ecosystem. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders at The SPAC Conference."

E.F. Hutton has established itself as a leading advisor and capital markets partner to growth-oriented companies, providing investment banking, capital raising, and strategic advisory services across a broad range of industries.

Representatives from E.F. Hutton will be available throughout the conference to meet with attendees and discuss current market trends, financing strategies, and opportunities within the SPAC and broader capital markets landscape.

About E.F. Hutton & Co.

E.F. Hutton & Co. is an investment bank and broker-dealer headquartered in New York City, providing comprehensive advisory and financing solutions to a diverse range of clients including corporates, sponsors, and public-private partnerships. With a global footprint, we offer end-to-end investment banking services encompassing capital markets, PIPEs, private placements, M&A advisory, and strategic financing. The leadership team at E.F. Hutton & Co. has a proven track record of delivering unwavering strategic advice to clients across the U.S., Asia, Europe, the UAE, and Latin America.

Contact Information

E.F. Hutton & Co.

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