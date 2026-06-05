Rivus Pharmaceuticals Announces Preclinical Data For RV-8451, A Muscle-Preserving, Oral GLP-1, At ADA 2026 Scientific Sessions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Preclinical NHP data demonstrate significant fat‐specific weight loss with RV‐8451, while preserving lean mass and showing no gastrointestinal adverse events -

- IND‐enabling studies advancing, with IND submission for RV-8451 in obesity targeted for Q1 2027 -

- Greater fat loss in head-to-head NHP study versus orforglipron while preserving lean mass -

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing cardiometabolic health, today announced preclinical data for RV-8451, a novel, muscle-preserving, oral GLP-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1RA) in development for the treatment of obesity. The data in diet-induced obese (DIO) non-human primates (NHPs) are being featured in an oral presentation today at 2:45 p.m. CT at the American Diabetes Association's (ADA) 86th Scientific Sessions, taking place June 5-8, 2026 in New Orleans, LA.

“We are excited to present preclinical obesity data for RV-8451, demonstrating the potential of our highly-differentiated, oral GLP-1 to deliver quality, muscle-preserving weight loss,” said Shaharyar Khan, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Rivus Pharmaceuticals.“In two independent studies in obese NHPs, RV-8451 produced robust, fat-selective weight loss while preserving lean mass. We are particularly encouraged by a head-to-head study versus orforglipron, showing RV-8451 resulted in similar weight loss with greater fat loss while preserving lean mass. These data reinforce the potential of RV-8451 as a novel, muscle-preserving, oral GLP-1 and provide a strong foundation as we advance our second oral medicine toward a planned IND submission in obesity in the first quarter of 2027.”

Oral Presentation: RV-8451 Preclinical Obesity Data in NHPs

RV-8451 Monotherapy: Results from a preclinical model of DIO NHPs treated with RV-8451 for 18 days following a 7-day vehicle acclimatation period showed:



Energy Intake: 53% reduction in daily food intake (p<0.05 from baseline)

Weight Loss: 9% reduction in body weight (p<0.05 from baseline)

Fat Loss: Up to 20% reduction in fat mass (p<0.05 from baseline)

Lean Mass Preservation: No change in lean mass, as measured by DEXA

Additional Cardiometabolic Measures: Improved clinical chemistry, with reductions in plasma alanine transaminase (ALT), triglycerides, and total cholesterol Safety and Tolerability: No drug-related gastrointestinal adverse events observed



RV- 8451 versus Orforglipron: Results from a preclinical model of DIO NHPs treated with RV-8451 or orforglipron for 28 days showed:



Weight Loss: Similar reductions in weight loss (7%)

Fat Loss: Greater fat loss with RV-8451 compared to orforglipron (30% vs. 11% reduction, p<0.05)

Lean Mass Preservation: Increase in lean mass with RV-8451, compared to loss of lean mass with orforglipron (4% increase versus 6% decrease, p<0.05) Safety and Tolerability: No drug-related gastrointestinal adverse events observed for RV-8451



Presentation details are as follows:

ADA 2026

Abstract Title: Muscle-Preserving Weight Loss With RV-8451, a Novel, Oral Non-Peptide GLP-1 Receptor Agonist, in Diet-Induced Obese Non-Human Primates

Abstract Tracking Number: 2026-A-3220-Diabetes

Format: Oral Presentation

Presenter: Sol Collado, Ph.D., Executive Director, Drug Discovery, Rivus Pharmaceuticals

Presentation Date and Time: Friday, June 5, 2026, 2:45 p.m. CT

Abstract Title: Discovery of RV-8451, a Novel, Oral, Muscle-Preserving Small Molecule GLP-1 Receptor Agonist

Abstract Tracking Number: 2026-A-3219-Diabetes

Format: Poster Presentation

Presenter: Sol Collado, Ph.D., Executive Director, Drug Discovery, Rivus Pharmaceuticals

Presentation Date and Time: Monday, June 8, 2026, 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. CT

Following the sessions, copies of the presentation and poster will be accessible under“Publications” in the Pipeline section of Rivus' website.

About Obesity

Obesity affects more than one billion people worldwide and is a primary driver of cardiometabolic disease. While currently approved GLP-1 receptor agonists have delivered meaningful benefit, they are also associated with significant limitations, including loss of lean muscle mass (an estimated 20–40% of total weight lost), gastrointestinal tolerability issues, and high rates of discontinuation. When treatment is stopped, patients often rapidly regain weight – primarily as fat – which can leave body composition worse than when they started. RV-8451 is designed to address these limitations by producing high-quality, fat-selective, and durable weight loss while preserving muscle.

About RV-8451

RV-8451 is Rivus' highly-differentiated, oral, small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist in preclinical development for obesity. RV-8451 is the first muscle-preserving, oral non-peptide GLP-1 agonist, designed to deliver high-quality, fat-selective, durable weight loss with convenient oral dosing. Rivus plans to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to advance RV-8451 into a Phase 1 clinical trial in obesity.

About Rivus Pharmaceuticals

Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing cardiometabolic health. The company's lead candidate, HU6, is a potential best-in-class oral therapeutic to treat MASH currently advancing in the Phase 2 AMPLIFY trial. Rivus is also advancing RV-8451, the first muscle-preserving, oral GLP-1, in preclinical development to treat obesity. Rivus' proprietary platform is focused on developing oral medicines that incorporate energy expenditure to deliver improved and sustained cardiometabolic health. Follow Rivus on LinkedIn and X and visit .

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