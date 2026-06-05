Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Drone Launch Site In Pokrovsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The press service of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the strike on Facebook and released footage showing the aerial attack on the Russian drone launch position in the city center, Ukrinform reports.

According to the military, Russian troops continue efforts to concentrate personnel and equipment in Pokrovsk to support further offensive operations within the area of responsibility of the 7th Air Assault Corps.

One of the invaders' priority tasks has been expanding their network of drone launch sites within the city, making use of residential areas for that purpose.

In particular, drone takeoff and control positions have reportedly been established in concrete shelters, basements, and entrances of apartment buildings.

Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to detect and destroy such targets.

The airstrike was conducted against a facility in central Pokrovsk.

According to available information, Russian forces had set up a launch and operating site for Molniya attack drones at the targeted location and were also using it to conduct aerial reconnaissance missions.

“The destruction of this facility complicated the operations of enemy drone units in the sector and reduced the enemy's capabilities for reconnaissance and strike missions,” the 7th Air Assault Corps stated.

USF strikes Russian drone crews, air defense units at Donetsk Airport

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on June 4 and during the night of June 5, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck Russian command posts and clusters of enemy personnel in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories and in Russia's Belgorod region.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine