Zelensky: 1,429 Ukrainians Returned From Russian Captivity This Year

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Speaking in his nightly video address, Zelensky commented on the latest exchange and said that efforts to secure the release of Ukrainians were continuing.

"It is important that we have already carried out seven exchanges this year, bringing back a total of 1,429 people this year," he said.

He noted that 186 Ukrainians returned home in the latest exchange, the majority of them military personnel. According to him, some of those released were suffering from serious illnesses or were recovering from injuries.

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Zelensky said that prisoner exchanges remained a difficult process but were continuing, adding that preparations were already underway for the next stages.

As reported earlier, 186 Ukrainians returned from Russian captivity on June 5.

On May 15, 205 Ukrainians were released during the first stage of the "1,000-for-1,000" prisoner exchange.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine