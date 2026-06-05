Zelensky: 1,429 Ukrainians Returned From Russian Captivity This Year
"It is important that we have already carried out seven exchanges this year, bringing back a total of 1,429 people this year," he said.
He noted that 186 Ukrainians returned home in the latest exchange, the majority of them military personnel. According to him, some of those released were suffering from serious illnesses or were recovering from injuries.Read also: Zelensky says Putin's response to open letter shows Russia is choosing war again
Zelensky said that prisoner exchanges remained a difficult process but were continuing, adding that preparations were already underway for the next stages.
As reported earlier, 186 Ukrainians returned from Russian captivity on June 5.
On May 15, 205 Ukrainians were released during the first stage of the "1,000-for-1,000" prisoner exchange.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment