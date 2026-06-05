Eritrea: Training On Photography And Video Production

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The Ministry of Information has provided two months of theoretical and practical training on photography and video production to its members and partner institutions.

At the concluding event of the training on 4 June, Mr. Abdullahi Mohammed-Nur, head of human resources development at the Ministry, said that the Ministry of Information is regularly organizing training programs aimed at enhancing the capacity of its members and developing media production in content and quality. He also indicated that 19 members of the Ministry of Information, including 10 females, two from the Ministry of Marine Resources, and one from the Ministry of Public Works participated in the training program. He also commended the interest the trainees demonstrated during the training program.

The training covered basic concepts of still and video cameras, basic photography, alignment and coordination of photos, lighting, color and sound, construction of photo history, as well as photo evaluation.

The participants, commending the training they were provided, expressed that the knowledge they gained from the training will have a significant contribution in producing quality photo and video productions.

Mr. Solomon Berhe, Director General of Press at the Ministry of Information, handed over certificates of participation to the trainees.

In related news, the Department of Culture and Sports of the Southern Red Sea Region has provided two months of training on traditional musical instruments to youth in the region.

Ms. Hawa Mohammed, Director General of Culture and Sports in the region, said that the training, which was the first of its kind, will have a significant contribution in transferring knowledge of traditional musical instruments to generations.

Ambassador Mohammed Seid Mantai, Governor of the Region, expressed his expectation that the trainees will serve their society with the knowledge they have gained from the training.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.