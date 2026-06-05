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Equipmentshare To Present At The Wells Fargo 16Th Annual Industrials & Materials Conference


2026-06-05 02:46:22
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBIA, Mo., June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquipmentShare Inc (NASDAQ: EQPT) (“EquipmentShare”), a leader in connected jobsite technology and one of the largest construction equipment rental providers in the United States, today announced that it will participate in Wells Fargo's 16th Annual Industrials & Materials Conference on Tuesday, June 9th, 2026. The conference will include a fireside chat by Mark Wopata, Chief Data Officer and EVP, Finance of EquipmentShare.

Mr. Wopata's fireside chat is scheduled to start at 3:45 p.m. CT and will be accessible via a live webcast at the below link:

About EquipmentShare
Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, EquipmentShare (NASDAQ: EQPT) is a nationwide construction technology and equipment solutions provider dedicated to transforming the construction industry through innovative tools, platforms and data-driven insights. By empowering contractors, builders and equipment owners with its proprietary technology, T3®, EquipmentShare aims to drive productivity, efficiency and collaboration across the construction sector. With a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes a fleet management platform, telematics devices and a best-in-class equipment rental marketplace, EquipmentShare continues to lead the industry in building the future of construction. For more information, visit .

Investor Inquiries:
 Rhett Butler
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