Equipmentshare To Present At The Wells Fargo 16Th Annual Industrials & Materials Conference
Mr. Wopata's fireside chat is scheduled to start at 3:45 p.m. CT and will be accessible via a live webcast at the below link:
About EquipmentShare
Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, EquipmentShare (NASDAQ: EQPT) is a nationwide construction technology and equipment solutions provider dedicated to transforming the construction industry through innovative tools, platforms and data-driven insights. By empowering contractors, builders and equipment owners with its proprietary technology, T3®, EquipmentShare aims to drive productivity, efficiency and collaboration across the construction sector. With a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes a fleet management platform, telematics devices and a best-in-class equipment rental marketplace, EquipmentShare continues to lead the industry in building the future of construction. For more information, visit .
Investor Inquiries:
Rhett Butler
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