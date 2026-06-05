'That Was Hilarious': Jennifer Aniston Recalls Brad Pitt's Memorable 'Friends' Cameo

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Actor Jennifer Aniston made a rare reference to her ex-husband Brad Pitt while reflecting on some of the most memorable guest appearances on the hit sitcom Friends.

During a joint interview with her former co-star Lisa Kudrow for Variety's Actors on Actors, Aniston reflected on the show's popular Thanksgiving episodes and Pitt's guest appearance in one of them.

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"Those were great, the Thanksgiving episodes," Kudrow said. "When Brad was on, that was hilarious," according to E! News.

"I know," Aniston replied. "How funny."

The conversation turned to the many high-profile actors who appeared on the sitcom over its 10-season run. Aniston recalled the long list of Hollywood stars who made guest appearances on the show.

"Brad, Bruce Willis, Julia Roberts, Isabella Rossellini," she said. "We had so many... Sean Penn."

Despite their experience in film and television, Aniston said many of the guest stars arrived on set feeling nervous.

"They were always nervous," she said, adding, "I always found it fascinating how nervous they were."

Kudrow suggested that the unique tone of Friends may have contributed to their uncertainty.

"Well, because what's the tone?" Kudrow said. "It's not theatre; it's for TV. It's not a movie. What the hell is this? And it's a good question."

Recalling how she would explain it to guest stars, Kudrow added, "I remember someone asked one time. I didn't know how to explain it, so I said, 'Oh, just talk louder. Same intention, just..'"

Aniston quickly completed the sentence, saying, "Just louder!"

Pitt made a memorable appearance on Friends during his marriage to Aniston, whom he was married to from 2000 to 2005. He guest-starred in the season eight Thanksgiving episode titled 'The One with the Rumor' in 2001.

In the episode, Pitt played Will Colbert, a former classmate who harboured a deep dislike for Rachel Green, Aniston's character. His character was even part of an "I Hate Rachel" club alongside Ross Geller, played by David Schwimmer.

Although Aniston and Pitt divorced in 2005 after five years of marriage, the two have remained on cordial terms over the years.

Pitt is not the only former partner with whom Aniston has maintained a friendly relationship. The actress recently showed support for her former husband Justin Theroux after he and his wife Nicole Brydon Bloom welcomed their first child in April, liking the couple's joint Instagram announcement.

Aniston has also spoken openly about her views on her past relationships. In a 2018 interview with Elle, she described both of her marriages as successful despite ending in divorce.

"When they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness didn't exist within that arrangement anymore," she was quoted as saying. "Sure, there were bumps, and not every moment felt fantastic, obviously, but at the end of it, this is our one life and I would not stay in a situation out of fear. Fear of being alone. Fear of not being able to survive."

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