Feira Preta, Latin America's Top Black Culture Festival, Returns

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Brazil · Culture

Key Facts

- The event: Feira Preta, billed as Latin America's largest festival of Black culture and entrepreneurship, ran May 29-31 at Rio de Janeiro's Pier Mauá.

- The return: It was the festival's first edition in Rio in about a decade, staged in the historic Pequena África district, with free admission and roughly 60,000 visitors expected.

- The founder: Adriana Barbosa, who started the fair as a small São Paulo street market in 2002 and now runs the PretaHub social-enterprise platform.

- The scale: Over 21 years the festival has drawn more than 250,000 people and moved upwards of R$51m ($10.1m); this year featured 100 Black entrepreneurs with support from the small-business agency Sebrae.

- The comeback: The return follows a difficult 2025, when lost sponsors forced the São Paulo edition to be cancelled and the Salvador programme scaled back.

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What began as a street stall run to make ends meet has become the region's defining showcase of Black Brazilian business - and its return to Rio doubles as a test of whether the movement can weather a funding squeeze.

Feira Preta comes back to Rio

From May 29 to 31, Rio de Janeiro hosted the 2026 edition of Feira Preta, widely described as the largest festival of Black culture, creativity and entrepreneurship in Latin America. Held at the Armazém Kobra warehouse on the Pier Mauá waterfront, the event marked the festival's return to Rio after roughly a decade away, and its choice of setting was deliberate: the surrounding Pequena África (“Little Africa”) district was the heart of the city's African-descended community and a centre of Black memory and resistance in Brazil. Admission was free across all three days, and organisers expected around 60,000 visitors to pass through.

The programme went well beyond a marketplace. Alongside stalls from 100 Black entrepreneurs selling fashion, beauty, food and crafts, the festival ran a multidisciplinary schedule of cultural performances, talks, art and creative-economy initiatives spanning tourism, gastronomy, innovation and social impact. The small-business support agency Sebrae brought entrepreneurs from Bahia, Goiás, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo through its Programa Plural, framing the fair as a route to revenue, visibility and market access for businesses that have historically been shut out. Sebrae noted that last year the event generated more than R$297,000 ($59,000) in sales in just two days.

From a street stall to a movement

The festival is the creation of Adriana Barbosa, an entrepreneur from São Paulo who founded it in 2002, aged just 22, as a small street market gathering Black sellers in one of the city's whitest and wealthiest neighbourhoods. Barbosa came to entrepreneurship out of necessity, raised in a matriarchal, low-income family of Black women - a grandmother who was a domestic worker and a great-grandmother who cooked and sold savoury snacks to supplement the household income. What she calls“sevirologia,” roughly the art of making do and making a living with whatever is at hand, became the seed of the fair. Over two decades it grew from a flea market into an event capable of filling São Paulo's Anhembi complex, and Barbosa, now chief executive of the PretaHub platform, has been named among the most influential people of African descent in the world.

Across 21 years, Feira Preta has welcomed more than 250,000 people and thousands of entrepreneurs from Brazil and other Latin American countries, moving upwards of R$51m ($10.1m) in business. Its growth tracks a broader shift Barbosa helped popularise: the idea of“Black money,” the deliberate circulation of capital within the Afro-Brazilian community, with Black consumers buying from Black producers to strengthen the whole market. That is no niche concern. A Sebrae survey estimates that Afro-entrepreneurship moves close to R$2tn ($397bn) a year in the Brazilian economy - not a marginal segment, but an engine of national development.

A comeback after a hard year

The Rio return carries a subtext of resilience. In 2025 the festival hit serious financial turbulence after losing key sponsors: the São Paulo edition was not held at all, and the Salvador programme had to be cut back. For an initiative that has spent years arguing Black enterprise is structural rather than symbolic, the funding squeeze was a pointed reminder of how exposed even a flagship cultural institution can be when corporate backing wavers. Staging a full edition in Rio, in a district freighted with historical meaning, reads as a statement that the movement intends to endure.

For foreign readers tracking Latin America beyond its headline economies, Feira Preta is a useful lens on a quieter transformation: the consolidation of Afro-Brazilian entrepreneurship as both a cultural force and a measurable economic one. Brazil has the largest population of African descent outside Africa, and the fair's blend of commerce, performance and identity captures how that demographic weight is increasingly translating into market power. Whether the 2026 comeback restores the festival's footing in São Paulo and Salvador as well is the test that follows - but for three days on the Rio waterfront, the case for Black enterprise was made in the most direct way possible: people making, gathering, and selling.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Feira Preta?

A São Paulo-born festival, founded in 2002, billed as Latin America's largest event of Black culture, creativity and entrepreneurship, combining a marketplace with performances and talks.

Where and when was the 2026 edition?

May 29-31 at Pier Mauá in Rio de Janeiro's Pequena África district, with free admission and around 60,000 visitors expected - its first Rio edition in about a decade.

Who founded it?

Adriana Barbosa, who started it as a street market in 2002 at age 22 and now runs the PretaHub social-enterprise platform.

How big is Afro-Brazilian entrepreneurship?

A Sebrae survey estimates it moves close to R$2tn ($397bn) a year in Brazil, underscoring that it is an economic engine rather than a niche.

Connected Coverage

Feira Preta sits within a wider story of Brazil's creative economy and the growing market weight of its Afro-descended majority, a thread that runs from the country's music and fashion exports to its small-business landscape.

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