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EUR/USD Forecast Today 05/06: Euro Bounces (Video&Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The Euro rallied a bit during the trading session on Thursday to bounce from the 1.16 region. The 200-day EMA continues to be a major attractor of markets, with the 50-day EMA above near the 1.1665 level offering resistance.
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