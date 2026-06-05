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XAG/USD Forecast Today 05/06: Price Rallies (Video&Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The silver market rallied a bit during the early part of the trading session on Thursday as the interest rate market has pulled back just a touch in the United States. Rates dropping of course does help silver but all things being equal this is a market that will continue to see a lot of back-and-forth behavior, and I also recognize that this is a market that is bouncing around between the $70 level underneath and the $80 level above.
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