Bitget Widens Tokenised Equity Collateral Use Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Bitget has added 15 tokenised stocks and exchange-traded funds as eligible margin assets for futures trading, extending the role of equity-linked digital assets from spot exposure into collateral management inside its unified trading system.

The change took effect on June 4, UTC+8, and applies to the exchange's Unified Trading Account and Multi-Asset Mode for USDT-M Futures. It allows users to deploy selected tokenised equities and ETFs as collateral while maintaining futures positions, potentially reducing the need to convert those holdings into USDT before entering derivatives trades.

The supported assets include rAAPL, rAMZN, rMETA, rMU, rTSLA, rGOOGL, rNVDA, rINTC, rMSFT, rASML, rAVGO, rTSM, rQQQ, rSPY and rSNDK. The list gives traders exposure to tokenised representations linked to large technology companies, semiconductor groups and two widely followed US equity ETFs, reflecting the strong overlap between crypto traders and high-liquidity US market names.

“As tokenised assets continue to gain traction across global markets, users are looking for more ways to utilise their holdings across different trading activities,” Bitget chief executive Gracy Chen said.“Adding tokenised stocks and ETFs as margin assets increases flexibility within the Unified Trading Account and supports a more seamless experience across crypto and traditional market products.”

Bitget's move is part of a wider push by crypto exchanges to position tokenised real-world assets as functional trading instruments rather than passive portfolio holdings. Tokenised equities typically seek to mirror the economic performance of listed shares or ETFs through digital tokens, although structures vary by issuer, custody model, jurisdiction and user eligibility. In several cases, they provide price exposure but not conventional shareholder rights such as voting, direct dividend entitlement or participation in corporate governance.

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The exchange has been expanding its stock-linked products through Bitget Stocks 2.0, a tokenised stock spot product designed to improve liquidity, transparency and capital efficiency. That programme is built around tokenised access to US-listed securities, with trading settled through crypto-native rails and supported by Bitget's broader trading infrastructure. The latest collateral update connects that equity-linked exposure more directly with futures strategies, allowing users to manage stock tokens, crypto assets and derivatives positions within one account structure.

For active traders, the key attraction is capital efficiency. A holder of a tokenised Nvidia, Tesla or Apple-linked asset, for example, may be able to keep that position while using it to support futures trades elsewhere on the platform. That can increase flexibility during volatile market conditions, particularly for users seeking to hedge, rotate exposure or maintain multiple strategies without repeatedly selling and repurchasing assets.

The feature also raises risk-management questions. Futures trading carries liquidation risk, and using tokenised equities as collateral adds another layer of market exposure because the collateral value itself can move sharply. Semiconductor and technology stocks have shown large price swings during earnings cycles, interest-rate repricing and AI-related market moves. If the value of collateral falls while a futures position moves against the trader, margin stress can accelerate.

Collateral ratios, eligibility rules and platform-level risk controls will therefore be central to how the product is used. Tokenised assets may not be treated at full face value for margin purposes, and exchanges typically apply haircuts to reflect liquidity, volatility and operational risk. Traders also face counterparty, custody and issuer-structure considerations that differ from holding shares through a traditional securities account.

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Regulatory scrutiny of tokenised securities has intensified as exchanges, brokerages and asset managers explore blockchain-based access to stocks, bonds, funds and commodities. Market authorities have been clear that tokenisation does not remove securities-law obligations where the underlying instrument or economic exposure falls within regulated activity. The treatment of tokenised stocks can depend on whether the token represents direct ownership, a custodial claim, a derivative arrangement or a synthetic exposure.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network