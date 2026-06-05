IICA To Hold PGIP Convocation, National Conference Marking 10 Years Of IBC

MENAFN - KNN India)The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, in association with the Association of Insolvency Professional Entities (AIPE), will organise the convocation ceremony of the sixth batch of its Post Graduate Insolvency Programme (PGIP) and a national conference on June 13, 2026, in New Delhi.

The conference, titled "Redefining India's Restructuring Ecosystem: A Decade of Learning- Directions for the Future", will be held at the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya Auditorium and will coincide with the completion of ten years of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016.

PGIP Emerges As Key Capacity-Building Initiative

The PGIP, IICA's flagship academic programme, was launched to develop specialised insolvency professionals capable of addressing the evolving requirements of India's corporate and financial sectors.

The institute said the programme has emerged as an important capacity-building initiative for the insolvency profession.

Stakeholders To Review Progress Of Insolvency Framework

The national conference will bring together policymakers, regulators, judicial authorities, insolvency professionals, financial institutions, industry representatives, academicians and students to review the progress of India's insolvency framework and discuss future reforms.

According to IICA, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code has significantly transformed India's corporate distress resolution process over the past decade by introducing a transparent, time-bound and market-oriented framework that has strengthened credit discipline, improved investor confidence and enhanced ease of doing business.

The conference will feature four thematic sessions covering cross-border insolvency frameworks, early-stage resolution mechanisms under the IBC, development of the distressed asset ecosystem, and the role of technology and innovation in building a future-ready insolvency framework.

Broad Participation Expected From Insolvency Ecosystem

Senior representatives from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, NCLT, NCLAT, banks, financial institutions, asset reconstruction companies, alternative investment funds, insolvency professional agencies, legal firms and academic institutions are expected to participate.

IICA said the event aims to promote policy dialogue, professional excellence and institutional development to support a stronger and globally competitive insolvency ecosystem as India advances towards its Viksit Bharat vision.

(KNN Bureau)