Sonowal Reviews Rs19,209 Crore Maritime Development Plan For West Bengal

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal held discussions with Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata on a proposed maritime investment pipeline worth Rs 19,209 crore aimed at strengthening West Bengal's port, logistics and waterways infrastructure by 2031.

The discussions focused on the development of ports, inland waterways, shipbuilding facilities, logistics infrastructure and port-led industrialisation under the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.

The proposed projects are expected to generate more than 62,500 direct and indirect employment opportunities while enhancing the state's role in eastern India's maritime economy.

According to the Ministry, the investment plan includes the development of the Balagarh Multimodal Logistics Hub, expansion and mechanisation of Kolkata and Haldia docks, strengthening of inland waterways, shipbuilding and ship repair infrastructure, cruise tourism facilities, riverfront development projects and port-led industrial clusters.

The meeting also reviewed progress in the state's maritime sector. Cargo throughput at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port increased to 70.87 million metric tonnes in 2025-26 from 46.29 million metric tonnes in 2014, while inland waterways cargo movement has grown nearly five-fold over the past decade, according to official data.

Discussions additionally covered projects under Sagarmala 2.0, a proposed tunnel across the Hooghly River, jetty infrastructure development, dredging of National Waterway-1, embankment protection works and related connectivity initiatives.

The proposed investments are expected to improve logistics efficiency, reduce transportation costs, strengthen export competitiveness and support industries dependent on maritime connectivity.

The Centre views West Bengal's strategic location, river network and industrial base as key factors in positioning the state as a major maritime and logistics hub for eastern and northeastern India.

The meeting was attended by Shantanu Thakur, senior officials from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and representatives of the West Bengal government.

(KNN Bureau)