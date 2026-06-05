Investornewsbreaks BOXABL Featured In Techmediawire Editorial On Growing Demand For Factory-Built Housing

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) BOXABL was featured in a TechMediaWire editorial examining how the U.S. housing shortage and affordability challenges are increasing interest in factory-built and modular housing solutions. The article notes that limited housing inventory, elevated mortgage rates, labor shortages and rising construction costs continue to constrain homeownership opportunities, driving demand for faster and more scalable building methods.

The editorial highlights BOXABL's focus on manufacturing foldable, factory-built homes designed for efficient transportation and rapid on-site assembly. The company, which has entered into a definitive merger agreement with FG Merger II Corp. (NASDAQ: FGMC), is positioning itself at the intersection of housing innovation and advanced manufacturing as the industry seeks new approaches to address the nation's housing supply challenges.

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About BOXABL

BOXABL is transforming the housing market with its modular building systems designed to deliver affordable, high-quality homes at unprecedented speed. Founded in 2017, BOXABL's innovative approach has attracted worldwide attention as it aims to solve housing challenges for individuals and communities alike. BOXABL'S flagship product, the Casita, is a 361 square foot studio unit with a full kitchen, bathroom, and utilities. The Casita unfolds on-site in less than an hour and is manufactured inside BOXABL's facilities. BOXABL also has announced the Baby Box, a smaller 120 square foot unit built to RV code, intended for simpler, no foundation-setups. BOXABL is also developing stackable and connectable box models that can be combined to form townhomes, multifamily units, or larger single-family homes.

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About FG Merger II Corp.

FG Merger II Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FGMCare available in the company's newsroom at

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