Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc. (OTLC) Combines Nanomedicine, AI, And Robotics To Advance Precision Oncology And Rare Disease Innovation

OTLC continues to advance its Deciparticle nanomedicine platform, with expanding international development initiatives supporting future therapeutic and commercial opportunities. The company's PDAOAI ecosystem now incorporates 28 million scientific abstracts and is being deployed into real-world pharmaceutical automation applications through TechForce Robotics. The company is leveraging AI, nanomedicine, and automation to accelerate therapies for cancer and rare diseases.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCQB: OTLC) is strategically placing itself at the nexus of precision oncology, advanced automation, and artificial intelligence. Through its PDAOAI artificial intelligence ecosystem, Deciparticle(TM) nanomedicine platform, and emerging robotics initiatives, the company is quickly building an integrated technology portfolio built to improve the way therapies are developed, manufactured, and delivered to patients suffering from some of the most difficult-to-treat diseases (ibn/lU39h ).

A critical aspect of the company's strategy is its Deciparticle(TM) platform, developed through its relationship with Sapu Nano. The technology is created to address longstanding challenges associated with hydrophobic drugs, which usually suffer from poor solubility, limited bioavailability, and...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to OTLC are available in the company's newsroom at ibn/OTLC

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN