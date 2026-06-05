Ainewsbreaks MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) (FRANKFURT: 89N) Featured In Ainewswire Editorial On AI Energy Demand And Natural Hydrogen Opportunity

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of MAX Power Mining and may include paid advertising.

MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) (FRANKFURT: 89N) was featured in a NetworkNewsAudio Audio Press Release discussing how surging electricity demand from artificial intelligence infrastructure is driving interest in alternative energy sources. The editorial highlights growing attention on natural hydrogen, a geologic resource generated underground that may offer a lower-cost, low-emission energy solution capable of supporting expanding industrial and data center power requirements. As part of this trend, MAX Power is advancing its Lawson natural hydrogen system and the broader Genesis Trend in Saskatchewan, positioning the company to participate in the emerging natural hydrogen market as demand for scalable energy resources continues to grow.

To view the full press release, visit

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company's Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada's first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power's U.S. subsidiary. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MAXXF are available in the company's newsroom at

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.