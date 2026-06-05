Networknewsbreaks Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC) Featured In Networknewsaudio Editorial On Advanced Cancer Drug Delivery

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCQB: OTLC) was featured in a NetworkNewsAudio Audio Press Release examining the growing focus on advanced drug-delivery technologies in oncology. The editorial highlights ongoing challenges in cancer treatment, including drug penetration, tumor targeting, therapeutic resistance and achieving consistent exposure within tumor tissues, factors that continue to drive interest in nanoparticle-based and targeted delivery approaches.

The article notes that Oncotelic is advancing its Sapu003 program and Deciparticle platform as part of an effort to improve the delivery and performance of existing cancer therapies. By focusing on nanotechnology-enabled delivery systems and pharmacokinetic optimization, the company is pursuing an approach that aligns with broader industry efforts to enhance therapeutic effectiveness and unlock additional value from established oncology treatments.

To view the full press release, visit

About Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc.

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology and immunotherapy products. The Company's mission is to address high-unmet-need cancers and rare pediatric indications with innovative, late-stage therapeutic candidates.

In addition to its directly owned and developed drug pipeline, Oncotelic benefits from a robust portfolio of inventions created by its CEO, Dr. Vuong Trieu, who has filed over 500 patent applications and holds 75 issued patents. The Company also leverages its proprietary AI-enabled PDAOAI platform, which supports research, biomarker discovery, and regulatory processes through advanced data analysis and knowledge integration.

Beyond its internal programs, Oncotelic licenses and co-develops select drug candidates through strategic partnerships and joint ventures. The Company currently owns a 45% interest in GMP Bio, a joint venture advancing a complementary pipeline of therapeutic candidates that further strengthens Oncotelic's position in oncology and rare disease therapeutics.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to OTLC are available in the company's newsroom at

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