Azizi Highlights Afghanistan's Role In Boosting Regional Connectivity

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan's Minister of Commerce and Industry has highlighted the country's strategic role in regional connectivity, saying its geographic position between Central and South Asia can help advance trade, transit, and long-term regional stability.

A statement from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said Nooruddin Azizi participated online in the Second Termez Dialogue on connectivity between Central and South Asia.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from regional countries, the United Nations, the European Union and regional organizations in Tashkent.

The statement said the conference, titled“Peace, Connectivity and Sustainability: Shaping the Foundations of Shared Prosperity,” focused on expanding economic cooperation, boosting trade, strengthening regional transit, and building sustainable links between Central and South Asia.

It added that Azizi, speaking in a session on“Political Dialogue and Economic Connectivity as Foundations of Sustainable Development,” presented Afghanistan's views on enhancing regional economic cooperation, facilitating trade and leveraging the country's transit potential.

Azizi said Afghanistan's strategic location gives it a unique capacity to serve as a bridge between Central and South Asia.

He also noted that the Afghan Trans project, as a key regional connectivity initiative, would help link Central and South Asian rail networks while promoting trade, facilitating transit, and strengthening regional economic cooperation.

He stressed that shared economic interests can serve as a strong foundation for lasting peace, mutual trust and regional stability.

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