CVS Health: Thank You! Blessed Sacrament Affordable Housing Groundbreaking - Jamaica Plain, MA
Developed by Pennrose and Hyde Square Task Force, the redevelopment will preserve the building's historic façade while creating a multipurpose performance and community space. Once complete, the revitalized 71,000 square foot site, which has sat vacant since 2004, will serve as a cultural and community anchor for the Latin Quarter.
It was truly inspiring to celebrate this historic redevelopment with everyone. We are incredibly grateful to our colleagues who joined us and represented CVS Health and Aetna at the Groundbreaking.
CVS Health is proud to support developments like Blessed Sacrament, which reflect our commitment to strengthening communities and showcasing that housing is healthcare. Projects like this remind us of the lasting impact our work has in the neighborhoods where we live and serve. We cannot wait to celebrate together again at the Grand Opening in 2028!Watch the ceremony program here
Read about the Groundbreaking:
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City of Boston Press Release
Pennrose News
EIN Presswire
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