MENAFN - 3BL) Last week, CVS Health proudly celebrated theofin Jamaica Plain, MA, alongside our colleagues, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, local leaders, community organizations, and development partners. This milestone marked the start of construction on the long-vacant Blessed Sacrament Church, beginning its new chapter in the community. Blessed Sacrament will be home to 55 affordable homes for families earning 30%, 50%, 60%, and 80% of the Area Median Income, thoughtfully designed to preserve the beauty of this former church.

Developed by Pennrose and Hyde Square Task Force, the redevelopment will preserve the building's historic façade while creating a multipurpose performance and community space. Once complete, the revitalized 71,000 square foot site, which has sat vacant since 2004, will serve as a cultural and community anchor for the Latin Quarter.

It was truly inspiring to celebrate this historic redevelopment with everyone. We are incredibly grateful to our colleagues who joined us and represented CVS Health and Aetna at the Groundbreaking.

CVS Health is proud to support developments like Blessed Sacrament, which reflect our commitment to strengthening communities and showcasing that housing is healthcare. Projects like this remind us of the lasting impact our work has in the neighborhoods where we live and serve. We cannot wait to celebrate together again at the Grand Opening in 2028!

Read about the Groundbreaking:

City of Boston Press Release Pennrose News

EIN Presswire

Watch the ceremony program