Bisleri International Mobilises Over 40,000 Citizens Across Maharashtra And Goa To Beat Plastic Pollution On World Environment Day 2026

(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated Wings of Change – an artwork made of 2000 used PET bottles. Bisleri mobilises over 40,000 citizens through multiple initiatives across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Goa Bisleri International marked World Environment Day 2026 with a series of community-led initiatives across Maharashtra. Under its Bottles for Change programme for plastic waste management, Bisleri engaged citizens, educational institutions, corporates, local communities, and civil society organisations through awareness sessions, clean-up drives, collection initiatives, and public installations.

Experiential visit to Bisleri's Resource Recovery and Sustainability Inspiration Centre, Mira Road, for students

As part of the celebrations, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, inaugurated ' Wings of Change ' - an artwork created using 2,000 used PET bottles at Carter Road, Mumbai, in collaboration with the Bhamla Foundation. The installation highlighted the importance of recycling and circularity in addressing the plastic waste challenge.

Bisleri conducted clean-up drives in Uttan Beach

Commenting on the occasion, Mr K. Ganesh, Director – Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International, said, "World Environment Day serves as a powerful reminder that meaningful environmental progress is only possible through collective action. Through Bottles for Change, we are continuously working with citizens, institutions, and communities to foster long-term behavioural change. From the 'Wings of Change' installation in Mumbai to awareness campaigns, collection drives, and experiential visits to our Material Recovery Facility, these initiatives reflect our commitment to creating impact at the grassroots and accelerating the transition towards a circular economy for plastic.”

Extensive door-to-door awareness sessions conducted across Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira Road reached over 35,000 residents with messages on plastic segregation and recycling. To promote cleaner public spaces, awareness stalls at prominent spots on the Mira Road were set up. Awareness sessions were conducted at AB Goregaon School. Bisleri also facilitated guided experiential visits to the Resource Recovery and Sustainability Inspiration Centre at Mira Road, providing students with first-hand exposure to the journey of plastic waste from collection to recycling.

In Pune, Bisleri organised multiple awareness and collection initiatives in collaboration with corporates, educational institutions and local communities. Awareness stalls were set up at IIC Devi IT Park, Aai Garden in Dapodi, and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Football Ground, engaging over 4,500 participants. Additionally, plastic collection drives conducted with State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and other stakeholders resulted in collection of over 750 kilograms of plastic waste.

In Nagpur, community-focused awareness activities were conducted through door-to-door outreach programmes, encouraging citizens to adopt responsible plastic waste management practices. Additionally, a Bottles for Change stall at Walkers Street was set up to raise awareness about plastic segregation, recycling, and sustainable waste disposal. The activities collectively engaged over 1,500 citizens.

In Goa, two clean-up drives were organized in Panaji and Harvalem, engaging over 200 students and citizens.

These efforts are part of Bisleri's ongoing Bottles for Change programme, which has reached over 10 million people across the country and continues to drive awareness on plastic segregation, collection, and recycling through sustained community engagement initiatives.

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe, and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating a greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit .