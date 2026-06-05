Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Philippine Secretary Of Foreign Affairs Lazaro

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Maria Theresa Lazaro to discuss a range of bilateral economic and security priorities, including the Philippines' ASEAN chair year as well as efforts to advance peace and security in the South China Sea. The Secretary reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to developing the Luzon Economic Corridor and exploring ways to address energy challenges in the region.

The Secretary emphasized the strength of the United States-Philippines Alliance and continued close cooperation as the two countries commemorate 80 years of diplomatic relations and 75 years as Allies in 2026.