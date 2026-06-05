Supremex Announces Strategic Acquisition Of Goldrich Printpak In The Greater Toronto Area

June 05, 2026 12:38 PM EDT | Source: Supremex Inc.

Montreal, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2026) - Supremex Inc. (TSX: SXP) ("Supremex" or the "Company"), a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions and a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes, today announced the acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of Goldrich Printpak Inc. ("Goldrich"), a provider of folding carton packaging solutions located in the Greater Toronto Area.

The transaction was concluded for a total consideration of approximately $34.0 million, on a cash-free and debt-free basis, subject to customary adjustments, financed through the Company's existing credit facility. Founded in 1953 and employing approximately 90 people, Goldrich operates a 68,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Toronto, Ontario. Its offering consists primarily of folding carton packaging, mainly for the food, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics sectors. For its last fiscal year, Goldrich generated sales of approximately $30.0 million.

"The acquisition of Goldrich is a defining moment in Supremex's transformation into a diversified North American leader in paper-based packaging and marks a cornerstone in the execution of our growth strategy," said Stewart Emerson, President and CEO of Supremex. "It establishes Supremex's first major folding carton platform in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada's largest packaging market, and materially accelerates the diversification of our revenue base toward higher-growth, higher-value end markets. Goldrich brings to Supremex a well-invested manufacturing footprint, a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, and a strong portfolio of long-standing customer relationships, significantly enhancing our scale, capabilities, and competitive positioning in folding carton."

"Beyond the immediate strategic and financial merits of this transaction, Goldrich provides a strategically located base from which to pursue a robust pipeline of additional tuck-in acquisitions in the years ahead," added Mr. Emerson. "We expect the acquisition to be a powerful driver of long-term value creation for shareholders, accelerating top-line growth, supporting continued EBITDA margin expansion as volumes scale and synergies are realized, and enhancing our ability to serve the evolving needs of national and multinational packaging customers across North America. We are excited to welcome the Goldrich team to the Supremex family and look forward to building, together, the leading folding carton platform in Canada."

About Supremex

Supremex is a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions and a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes. Supremex operates ten manufacturing facilities across four provinces in Canada and four manufacturing facilities in three states in the United States employing approximately 1,000 people. Supremex' extensive network allows it to efficiently manufacture and distribute envelopes and packaging solutions designed to the specifications of major national and multinational corporations, direct mailers, resellers, government entities, SMEs and solutions providers.

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