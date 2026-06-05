Bitcoin Tests Seller Exhaustion As BTC Dips To $60.3K

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin extended its slide into Friday's U.S. session as traders prepared for a retest of the $60,000 level, underscoring persistent selling pressure even as a growing cohort of players looks for relief near that floor. The move comes amid a broader risk-off tone and a crowded battle around the round-number support that has guided momentum for weeks.

Key points:

Bitcoin is testing the $60,000 support, entering its sixth consecutive red daily candle and erasing much of the spring rally. Early signals of“seller exhaustion” are surfacing from market observers watching funding dynamics and price differentials across exchanges. U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for May surprised to the upside, strengthening the case for a slower pace of Federal Reserve easing and lending a liquidity tailwind to risk assets only if inflation remains controlled.

BTC at the crosswinds of price action and macro data

Data from TradingView highlighted how quickly downside momentum was accumulating against Bitcoin, with the daily chart showing a retreat of roughly 5% as sellers dominated the session. The market's focus zeroed in on the price region around $60,000, seen as a critical juncture after a period of fluctuations that has left traders debating whether a sustained bid can reassert itself above the barrier.

said Daan Crypto Trades in a reaction posted on X, underscoring how the rally's momentum has been difficult to sustain in the face of renewed selling pressure. The chorus of traders has framed the $60K area as a potential hinge point-either a strong constructive turn or a fresh leg lower if selling accelerates.

Market chatter extended to the micro-structure of pricing, including the Coinbase Premium-the spread between Coinbase 's BTC /USD and Binance 's BTC /USDT quotes-and layers of funding on perpetual futures. In recent coverage, commentators highlighted that while price action remained under controlled selling, funding had edged toward negative territory and the Coinbase premium had narrowed. Those dynamics, if continued, could hint at a shift in sentiment as buyers re-engage at a perceived discount.

In this framework, traders are watching for a potential pause in the down move, a narrowing of wholesale selling pressure, and a probable rebalancing of bids as liquidity cycles through the market. The conversation around order-book depth and short-term dynamics is increasingly focused on whether sellers can maintain a decisive advantage near the $60K mark or if buyers can flip the script in the coming sessions.

Trader Morin noted that Bitcoin was“frontrunning a key range low,” with the $60,000 threshold appearing again as a decisive reference point. He pointed to a pattern of lower highs that has characterized the current slide, suggesting that a sustained breakout above that barrier would be a meaningful inflection.“Swept 61.3k internal low but failed to make higher high. Consistent lower highs -> Sellers in Control,” Morin wrote on X, signaling that without a decisive shift, the downside could extend into the 60Ks.

For market technicians, the price geometry remains a focal point. The immediate question is whether the shallow relief rallies seen in prior weeks can evolve into a more durable bounce that reclaims the mid-$60,000s region, or if the bears regain control and drive BTC toward the next visible support pockets.

Macro backstop or drag: payrolls reshuffle the Fed calculus

The broader macro backdrop did not provide a supportive push for risk assets on this occasion. U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for May surprised to the upside, adding 172,000 jobs versus a consensus of around 85,000. The figure came after April's payrolls were revised higher by 64,000, reinforcing a view of a resilient labor market. The strength in the jobs print reduces the immediate odds of aggressive Fed easing and, in turn, dampens the impulse for a rapid liquidity withdrawal in some segments of the market.

The May payrolls release adds to a complex inflation trajectory: solid employment gains alongside ongoing price pressures. Market participants have been weighing how the Fed will balance the twin goals of containing inflation and sustaining growth. The CME Group's FedWatch Tool reflected this tension by showing pricing that still contemplates a potential rate hike before year-end, even as investors assess the pace and magnitude of any policy shifts. In the near term, stronger labor-market data tends to complicate the path for central-bank easing, a dynamic that can reframe风险 appetite across assets, including digital markets.

Analysts have argued that a robust jobs market reduces the impulse for near-term rate cuts, especially if inflation remains a concern. Mosaic Asset Company, in its latest Mosaic Chart Alerts, noted that while solid economic activity supports stock indexes advancing toward prior highs, it also injects a degree of uncertainty around monetary policy. The argument is that a stronger economy raises the bar for easing and keeps liquidity conditions tighter, which can weigh on high-beta assets like BTC in the short term even as it supports the longer-term narrative of a healthier macro backdrop.

From a liquidity perspective, the payrolls data underscores a broader market theme: macro resilience does not automatically translate into crypto rallies. Instead, it can widen the divergence between traditional markets and digital assets, especially if inflation remains a friction point and investors seek shelter in cash or longer-duration risk assets depending on evolving expectations around the Federal Reserve's policy path.

As traders parse the data, attention remains on how much of the May strength is driven by temporary factors-like short-covering or technical rebounds-and how much reflects a real re-accumulation of demand at price levels perceived to be fair value given macro constraints. The next few sessions could reveal whether Bitcoin can sustain a bottoming process or if the prevailing headwinds corral price action back toward the tighter end of its recent range.

Market watchers will also be mindful of liquidity patterns across exchanges. The Coinbase premium and funding signals have historically offered a real-time glimpse into US demand versus offshore liquidity pools. If the premium continues to narrow and funding remains negative, the market could be leaning toward a more balanced, less leveraged stance that may lift BTC only after a clear breakout above key levels or a sustained improvement in macro cues.

What to watch next in a market recalibrating around a critical level

With BTC languishing near a critical line in the sand, the immediate path forward hinges on a combination of price action, micro-structure signals, and the pace of macro normalization. A close above or below the $60,000 threshold in the coming sessions could set the tone for the next leg-whether a deeper test of support or a renewed bid from buyers that redefines expectations for the second half of the year.

On the price front, traders will scrutinize whether buyers can sustain a move back above the round-number barrier and convert it into a durable retest of the mid-$60,000s. In the event of renewed strength, a retest of recent highs may re-emerge as a topic of discussion; otherwise, the risk remains tilted toward a broader consolidation with potential downside targeting nearby support clusters.

From the macro lens, the balance between inflation trends and employment momentum will keep policy expectations in play. If inflation pressures ease further while the labor market cools, rate-cut expectations could brighten the picture for risk assets. Conversely, if inflation holds or accelerates and the Fed signals a cautious stance, BTC could remain tethered to a cautious risk-off regime even in the face of improving liquidity conditions elsewhere in markets.

In the near term, investors will want to monitor the evolving funding landscape, the behavior of inter-exchange price differentials, and any shifts in the Coinbase-Binance dynamic that could precede a broader shift in demand. The coming weeks will reveal whether the tested support at $60,000 becomes a launching pad for a more resilient bounce or a renewed springboard for a downleg that invites another retest of lower levels.

For now, the story remains a nuanced blend of price mechanics and macro uncertainty. BTC's fate in the near term appears closely tied to whether buyers can demonstrate conviction around the $60,000 floor and whether macro expectations align with a sustainable re-pricing of risk assets in a post-pandemic, inflation-sensitive environment.

Next up, traders will be watching upcoming data milestones and central-bank signals to gauge whether the current backdrop is setting the stage for a meaningful shift in momentum or a protracted consolidation below key levels. The degree to which the payrolls print translates into policy caution will be a decisive factor shaping market sentiment in the days ahead.

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