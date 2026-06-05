Interiorscape Science To Be Presented At Neocon 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Planterra President and CEO Shane Pliska will present a virtual CEU at NeoCon 2026 - the world's leading platform for commercial interiors. Wellness-Driven Interiorscapes for Sustainable Design examines how interior plant systems support human health, building performance, and sustainable design goals. This session is offered in collaboration with Green Plants for Green Buildings and available on-demand through December 31, 2026.

"For decades, designers have understood intuitively that plants change how a space feels," said Pliska. "The science now explains why - and what that means for every project that touches human health, productivity, and sustainable performance."

Drawing on neuroaesthetic research, wellness frameworks, and real-world case studies, the session examines how interiorscapes influence indoor air quality, cognitive performance, emotional wellbeing, and occupant experience - and how they support WELL and LEED certification goals across workplace, healthcare, and public environments.

Pliska brings both research fluency and decades of applied experience to the subject. As President and CEO of Planterra since 2010, he has led transformative interiorscape programs across corporate, healthcare, and hospitality environments nationwide. He serves on the boards of Green Plants for Green Buildings and the National Horticulture Foundation and is the author of the Planterra Lighting Guide for Interior Landscape Design, a resource widely used by design professionals navigating the technical demands of interior plant systems.

Founded in 1973, Planterra has spent more than five decades designing, installing and maintaining interior plant environments for some of the country's most recognized commercial spaces. The company's work spans workplaces, hospitality, healthcare, and institutional environments. The NeoCon CEU reflects Planterra's long-standing commitment to advancing industry education and expanding the design community's understanding of what interiorscapes can do.

NeoCon 2026 takes place June 8–10 at THE MART in Chicago, with a Preview Day on June 7. The session will be available on-demand from June 7 through December 31, 2026. Full session details and registration are available at the NeoCon session page.

About Planterra

Founded in 1973, Planterra is one of the largest interior landscaping firms in North America, delivering design, installation and ongoing plant care services for enterprise clients across the U.S. and Canada. The firm serves Fortune 500 companies, corporate campuses, hospitality destinations and retail brands, offering the largest service coverage network in the United States. Specializing in office plants and large-scale interior plant environments, Planterra partners with architects, developers and interior designers to integrate living elements into the built environment with long-term performance in mind. For more information, visit .