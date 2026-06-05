Karnataka: Wild Elephant Attack In Kodagu Claims Life Of IPS Officer's Wife

In a tragic incident, Sandhya Achaiah (51), wife of senior IPS officer and RAW IG Annalmada Sunil Achaiah, lost her life after being attacked by a wild elephant on Friday. The incident took place at an estate in Konanakatte village near Thithimathi in Kodagu district's Ponnampet taluk. The incident has triggered widespread concern over rising human-elephant conflict in the region.

Elephant Attack Claims Life Of IPS Officer's Wife

According to police sources, Sandhya Achaiah had attended a family function at a relative's house earlier in the day. She later visited a nearby estate along with four others. While they were at the location, a lone wild elephant suddenly charged at the group.

Victim Succumbs To Injuries Despite Medical Efforts

The other members of the group managed to escape without injury, but Sandhya Achaiah was unable to get away in time and was attacked by the elephant. She sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, she succumbed to excessive bleeding on the way, police confirmed.

MLA Visits Hospital And Expresses Condolences

Following the incident, Virajpet MLA AS Ponnanna visited a private hospital in Gonikoppal and offered his condolences to the bereaved family. He also enquired about the condition of those injured in the attack.

About Sunil Achaiah

Sunil Achaiah, who hails from Parakatakeri village in South Kodagu, is currently serving as an Inspector General in RAW in New Delhi. He is the son of Achaiah and Bella from the Ammanakuttanda family. He resides in Delhi with his wife Sandhya Achaiah and their two children.