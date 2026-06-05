EU Allocates Millions Of Euros For Waste Management, Street Lighting Projects In Ganja

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The European Union is allocating millions of euros to support waste management and street lighting projects in Ganja, Victor Bojkov, Head of the Cooperation Department at the EU Delegation, said, Trend reports.

He made the remarks at a media briefing marking the 30th anniversary of the EU-Azerbaijan partnership and projects implemented in Ganja.

According to Bojkov, one of the key investment projects in the city focuses on solid waste management.

“Within the framework of this project, a loan of 10 million euros is allocated by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The European Union is providing a grant of 4.1 million euros to support this loan,” he said.

Bozhkov noted that the project includes the purchase of specialized waste collection vehicles and containers.

“Soon, it will be possible to see these devices on the streets of Ganja. In addition, an automated vehicle tracking system and a 'smart' waste collection system will also be implemented,” he added.

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