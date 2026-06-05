Slovakia Backs Opening Of First Chapter In Ukraine's EU Accession Talks - Sybiha
“Slovakia supports the opening of the first negotiation cluster, and subsequently the remaining five clusters, as part of the negotiation process regarding Ukraine's accession to the EU,” the Foreign Ministry quoted the head of Ukrainian diplomacy as saying.
As reported by Ukrinform, Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár arrived in Ukrain on a visit that began with a tribute to Ukrainian defenders in Vinnytsia.
Archive photo: Andrii Sybiha / X
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