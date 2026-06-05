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Slovakia Backs Opening Of First Chapter In Ukraine's EU Accession Talks - Sybiha

Slovakia Backs Opening Of First Chapter In Ukraine's EU Accession Talks - Sybiha


2026-06-05 12:39:21
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha while commenting on bilateral talks with his Slovak counterpart Juraj Blanár in Vinnytsia, according to Ukrinform, citing the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

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“Slovakia supports the opening of the first negotiation cluster, and subsequently the remaining five clusters, as part of the negotiation process regarding Ukraine's accession to the EU,” the Foreign Ministry quoted the head of Ukrainian diplomacy as saying.

As reported by Ukrinform, Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár arrived in Ukrain on a visit that began with a tribute to Ukrainian defenders in Vinnytsia.

Archive photo: Andrii Sybiha / X

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