Development Politics Helped NDA Sweep Assembly Polls: Assam Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, June 5 (IANS) Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president and Assam Cabinet Minister Atul Bora on Friday attributed the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) growing political strength in Assam to the state government's development-oriented policies, improved governance, and sustained efforts to bring peace and stability to the region.

Speaking to reporters, Bora said the NDA's continued electoral success reflects the confidence people have reposed in the alliance's governance model over the past several years.

The minister said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA's bagging 102 seats in the 126-member assembly in the recently held polls is unprecedented and was made possible by the good governance of the previous government.

He noted that the state government has adopted a people-centric approach with a clear focus on the all-round development of Assam.

According to Bora, well-planned policies and their effective implementation have helped accelerate growth across sectors, benefiting people in both urban and rural areas.

“The government's priority has been the comprehensive development of the state. Through proper planning and the successful execution of various schemes and projects, Assam has witnessed significant progress in recent years,” Bora said.

The AGP leader also highlighted the government's efforts to restore peace and maintain stability in the state, describing them as key factors behind the NDA's growing acceptance among the electorate.

He said the government has worked extensively to address long-pending issues through dialogue and constructive engagement.

Bora added that the administration has taken several positive initiatives to resolve disputes and strengthen relations with neighbouring states, thereby contributing to a more stable and conducive environment for development.

According to him, the government's commitment to resolving complex issues through consultation and consensus has yielded encouraging results, while peace-building measures have created opportunities for economic growth and social progress.

Bora further stated that the public's positive response reflects the trust people have placed in the NDA's leadership and policies.

“The support received by the alliance is a reward for the work carried out by the government. The people of Assam have witnessed the changes taking place on the ground and have expressed their confidence through their support,” he said.

The AGP president asserted that the NDA would continue to work to strengthen development, ensure peace, and address public concerns, while maintaining its focus on the welfare and aspirations of the people of Assam.