Karnataka: Minor Landslide Reported In Kudremukh Bandaje Forest, Officials Assure Safety

A landslide has been reported in the Bandaje forest area under the Kudremukh Wildlife Division. People living about a kilometre away noticed rocks and mud sliding down a hillside. Fortunately, no habitation is present in this remote forest area and no casualties have been reported. The incident has brought back memories of the severe 2019 landslide that caused widespread damage in the region, leaving a lasting impact on local residents.

Officials Term It A Minor Incident

A senior official from the Belthangady Wildlife Division clarified that the landslide was a minor event. He stated that small landslides are common at the onset of the monsoon as the soil becomes loose, adding that the incident does not pose any significant threat.

Trekking Activities Resume In Kudremukh

In positive news for adventure enthusiasts, the Forest Department has resumed trekking activities from June 1. Trekkers can now visit Kudremukh, Gangadikal, Netravathi and Kurinjal peaks, subject to prior online booking through the 'Aranya Vihara' portal.

The department has introduced a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the state government to ensure environmental protection and trekkers' safety.

Safety Measures Strengthened For Trekkers

Kudremukh Wildlife Division DFO Shuvaram Babu said that safety remains the top priority. He added that 300 local guides have been trained for trekking operations and are equipped with walkie-talkies, first-aid kits and safety jackets. An emergency response system has also been put in place for quick assistance when required.

To prevent trekkers from getting lost, the department has installed signboards, direction markers and provided handbooks containing maps and route information along the trekking paths. The Forest Department has urged all trekkers to strictly follow the guidelines and safety rules.