Gold And Silver, The 'Safe Havens' That Saved No One, Crater Again

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Friday, June 5, 2026 · Intraday update, 14:35 UTC Summary So much for safe havens. Gold dropped another 2.74% on Friday to about 4,353 dollars an ounce and silver was hammered 6.45% to about 69, and the two metals investors are told to hide in when the world gets scary did the exact opposite of their one job. Instead of cushioning the storm, they are at the centre of it, falling alongside everything risky rather than against it. This is not a one-day stumble. Both are now among the worst performers of 2026. Gold has shed roughly a fifth of its value since its January record near 5,595 dollars, and silver has been gutted by close to 40% from its own peak above 120. A so-called store of value that loses a chunk that size in a few months is not behaving like one; it is the speculative bet it quietly became on the way up. Friday added insult to injury. Gold did not just fall, it broke below the line that had marked its entire year-long climb, the floor it had clung to all week, turning a long stall into an outright turn lower. Silver, true to form, fell more than twice as hard. The reason is brutally simple: high interest rates and a firm dollar, and metals that pay you nothing cannot compete when cash does. The Big Three 1.

The havens failed at their one job. Gold fell 2.74% to about 4,353 dollars and silver was hammered 6.45% to about 69, both sinking with risky assets instead of protecting against them. A safe haven that sells off in a panic is neither. 2.

They are among 2026's worst performers. Gold is down roughly a fifth from its January record near 5,595, and silver close to 40% from its peak above 120. Those are not the numbers of a store of value; they are the numbers of a popped bubble. 3.

Friday broke the floor. Gold dived below the long-term line that held its year-long climb together, flipping the trend lower, and silver tore through most of its cushion. High rates and a firm dollar are the wrecking ball. Gold ~4,353 −2.74% Silver ~69.14 −6.45% Gold off peak ~−22% From ~5,595 Silver off peak ~−43% From ~120 02 The Day's Numbers

What Where it landed Change In plain terms Gold ~4,353.38 −2.74% Broke its line, ~22% off peak Silver ~69.14 −6.45% Hammered, ~43% off peak What weighs Rates & dollar Hawkish Cash beats metal

Source: TVC, TradingView. Snapshot: June 5, 2026 14:35 UTC. Live Market IntelligenceCommodities - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Commodities - Live Market Board

Global

Jun 5, 2026 · 11:59

Brent crude · benchmark 93.86-1.23% L 93.09day rangeH 95.90

+43.65% over 12 months

Market breadth · 14 names 14% advancing

2 ▲ advancing12 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs Gold 4,374 -2.27%

Silver 69.14 -6.29%

Copper 6.32 -2.92%

Iron ore 161.91 ·

WTI crude 91.31 -1.86%

Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume GOLD 4,374 -2.27% +30.54% 4,476 4,509 4,369 114,212 SILVER 69.14 -6.29% +93.73% 73.78 74.38 68.92 48,054 BRENT 93.86 -1.23% +43.65% 95.03 95.90 93.09 21,619 WTI 91.31 -1.86% +44.09% 93.04 93.63 90.55 104,491 COPPER 6.32 -2.92% +28.65% 6.51 6.54 6.32 34,267 LITHIUM 80.39 -3.48% +116.32% 83.28 81.53 80.14 155,960 IRON ORE 161.91 - +69.18% 161.91 161.91 1 SOY 1,127 -0.24% +7.13% 1,130 1,132 1,124 62,528 CORN 421.00 -0.82% -4.21% 424.50 424.50 419.25 111,535 WHEAT 582.00 +0.04% +6.69% 581.75 587.25 578.25 37,233 COFFEE 247.15 +0.00% -31.30% 247.15 248.40 243.30 17,170 SUGAR 14.22 -0.35% -14.18% 14.27 14.50 14.17 51,088 COCOA 3,760 -5.17% -62.68% 3,965 3,957 3,728 12,912 ORANGE JUICE 165.50 -1.72% -39.37% 168.40 170.50 161.05 234 COTTON 74.70 -0.25% +14.29% 74.89 87.36 84.37 9,005 BEEF 243.93 -2.11% +9.43% 249.18 244.90 241.35 14,625 CATTLE 357.08 +1.05% +15.50% 353.38 358.25 352.93 5,074 USD/BRL 5.12 +1.06% -9.12% 5.06 5.13 5.05 -

Largest moves today SILVER69.14-6.29% COCOA3,760-5.17% LITHIUM80.39-3.48% COPPER6.32-2.92% GOLD4,374-2.27% BEEF243.93-2.11% WTI91.31-1.86% ORANGE JUICE165.50-1.72%

The session read The Brent crude eased 1.23%, with breadth negative - 2 of 14 names higher. CATTLE led, while SILVER lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 5 Jun 2026 Brazil Industrial Output Rises a Fourth Month on Oil and Mining

Read →

03 Why It Fell The haven that sheltered no one

The whole pitch for gold and silver is that they protect you when everything else falls apart. Friday made a mockery of it. Risky assets were dumped across the board, and instead of catching the money fleeing for safety, the metals were sold right along with them. That is the opposite of what a haven should do, and it is not a fluke. On the way up these metals stopped being quiet insurance and became a crowded, hyped trade, and crowded trades unwind hard when the mood turns. An asset everyone piled into for protection offers none once everyone heads for the exit at once.

Cash beats metal

The force doing the damage is simple and relentless: interest rates. The US central bank has made clear it is in no hurry to cut, and with inflation sticky some traders are even betting on a hike, which keeps the dollar firm and the returns on cash and bonds high. Gold and silver pay you nothing to hold them, so the moment safe, boring cash pays a real return, the case for owning a lump of metal that just sits there weakens by the day. That weight wore gold down to its line over months, and on Friday it shoved it through.

§04 · The Bigger Picture

Step back and the fall from grace is stark. These were the darlings of the last two years, and gold touched a record near 5,595 dollars and silver soared above 120 only months ago. Since then gold has bled about a fifth of its value and silver close to 40%, dragging both into 2026's worst performers and exposing the late rally for what it was: not patient insurance buying but a speculative frenzy that behaved more like a hot tech stock than a store of value. Friday's break makes it worse, with gold now below the long-term line that held the whole climb together. Only a turn toward lower rates and a softer dollar would stop the bleeding, and there is no sign of that yet.

05 A Look at the Charts

Gold XAU/USD daily, TVC. TradingView · June 5, 2026 14:35 UTC

Gold has broken below its long-term line, the floor of its year-long climb, and closed near the day's low. That break flips the read from a pause to a turn lower, and until gold can reclaim the line the trend points down. After months of listless drift, Friday was the break, leaving the metal a fifth below its January record.

Silver XAG/USD daily, TVC. TradingView · June 5, 2026 14:35 UTC

Silver fell more than twice as hard as gold and has nearly reached its own long-term line, the cushion it held a day ago now almost gone. Because silver swings harder both ways, it is the one to watch: slice through that line too and the rout has much further to run; hold it and the selling may tire.

06 Questions & Answers Aren't gold and silver supposed to be safe? That is the pitch, but Friday showed the opposite. They were sold off alongside risky assets rather than protecting against them. On the way up they became a crowded, hyped trade, and crowded trades unwind hard. How bad is the damage in 2026? Severe. Gold is down roughly a fifth from its January record near 5,595, and silver close to 40% from its peak above 120, putting both among the year's worst performers. Those are not the moves of a steady store of value. What would stop the fall? A turn toward lower interest rates and a softer dollar, which would make non-paying metals attractive again. There is no sign of that yet, so for now every bounce is likely to be sold and the path points lower. Verdict

Some safe havens. Gold fell another 2.74% to about 4,353 dollars and silver was hammered 6.45% to about 69, and the two assets sold as shelter sank right alongside the risky ones they are meant to protect against. This caps a miserable run that has left both among 2026's worst performers, with gold down about a fifth from its January record near 5,595 and silver close to 40% below its peak above 120. Friday made it official: gold broke below the long-term line that held its climb together, flipping the trend lower, and silver tore through most of its cushion. The cause is no mystery, a hawkish central bank and a firm dollar that make metals paying nothing impossible to justify against cash. Until rates turn, every bounce is likely to be sold.

Related: Dead while copper climbed · The make-or-break line · The Fed and the dollar.

The havens that saved no one just lost another big leg; until rates turn, bounces get sold.

Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.

Read More from The Rio Times

Bitcoin Slides Below 62,000 as the Crypto Rout Deepens Gold and Silver Sit Dead While Copper Climbs to Records Global Economy Briefing - June 5, 2026