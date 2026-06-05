'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Not Just Plantation Drive But Symbol Of Sensitivity To Nature: Jyotiraditya Scindia

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Friday planted a Palash sapling at his official residence on World Environment Day as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, calling tree plantation the "most effective way to protect Mother Earth".

"Tree plantation is the most effective way to protect Mother Earth; this public pledge, taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, will certainly succeed," Scindia said in a statement later to the press.

The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 5, 2024, coinciding with World Environment Day.

The initiative urges citizens to plant a tree in the name of their mother, linking environmental responsibility with the emotional bond of motherhood.

The campaign aims to boost green cover, promote sustainable lifestyles, and make environmental conservation a people's movement.

Explaining the significance of the campaign, Scindia said it has emerged as a powerful example of public participation across the country.

"This campaign is not limited to tree plantation alone; it also symbolises our sensitivity towards nature, motherhood, and the environment," he added.

The Union Minister stressed that environmental conservation cannot be left to governments alone.

"Environmental conservation is not merely the responsibility of governments but a shared duty of every citizen. A sapling planted today lays the foundation for a secure future for generations to come," Union Minister Scindia said.

He noted that the campaign has received widespread public support since its launch and is turning into a mass movement.

Under the first phase of the campaign in 2024, crores of saplings were planted across the country.

The second phase, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0', was launched this year to further scale up the drive.

Scindia appealed to citizens to join the initiative and plant at least one tree.

"This public pledge, taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, will certainly succeed if every citizen participates," he said.