Thane-Palghar Leads The Way For Mahayuti's Unopposed Victory In Council Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Thane, June 5 (IANS) Following the unopposed election of Mahayuti candidate Ravindra Phatak in the Thane-Palghar Legislative Council polls, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Friday hailed the development as the beginning of a clean sweep for the alliance.

He said the victory reflected the unity of the Mahayuti alliance and its development-oriented politics.

Speaking to the media, Shinde stated that the overwhelming support received by Mahayuti candidates across various Legislative Council constituencies reflected the public's growing trust in the state government.

"Six candidates from the Mahayuti alliance -- two each from the Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) -- have been elected unopposed. I am fully confident that all 17 Mahayuti candidates will emerge victorious in the upcoming polls," he said.

Highlighting the constituency's history, Shinde noted that Thane-Palghar has a tradition of unopposed elections, citing late Vasant Davkhare as an example.

He said that even if voting had taken place, Mahayuti enjoyed a clear majority. However, the unanimous decision by all parties ensured that Thane's political legacy remained intact.

Launching a sharp attack on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), DCM Shinde claimed that factionalism and deep internal divisions within the opposition had been thoroughly exposed.

He said the withdrawal of candidates in several regions clearly highlighted the MVA's weakening position and added that the opposition's lack of coordination had become evident in local body, Assembly and Legislative Council elections.

Demonstrating the synergy within the ruling alliance, Shinde cited several instances of cooperation.

"In Raigad, MLAs Mahendra Dalvi, Mahendra Thorve and Minister Bharat Gogawale actively supported Mahayuti candidate Aniket Tatkare. In Pune and Sambhajinagar, strategic withdrawals by alliance candidates in the larger interest of the coalition demonstrated excellent coordination. In Nashik and Jalgaon, positive discussions are underway, and amicable, unanimous outcomes are expected soon," he said.

Shinde said that since 2022, the Mahayuti government had significantly accelerated the state's development, bolstered by the continuous support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the impact of mega projects initiated during his tenure as Chief Minister was clearly reflected in the Assembly election results.

Currently, under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the state's development trajectory is moving at an even faster pace, he added.

He reiterated the government's commitment to fulfilling its promise of farm loan waivers and said the process had already begun.

"The previous MVA administration was a 'stay government' that constantly kept its foot on the brake, slowing Maharashtra's progress. In contrast, the Mahayuti government has its foot firmly on the accelerator, driving infrastructure, industries, investments and welfare schemes forward at high speed," Shinde said.

Referring to Thane's ambitious Cluster Redevelopment Scheme, he described it as the country's largest and most transformative urban renewal project.

Being implemented through the Thane Municipal Corporation and CIDCO, the scheme aims to provide citizens with modern infrastructure, quality schools, hospitals and parks, thereby significantly improving their quality of life.

Addressing the upcoming monsoon season, Shinde said the administration was fully prepared and that all disaster management systems had been placed on high alert to protect lives and property.

He also said that ministers' performances were being closely monitored to ensure effective delivery in their respective departments and constituencies.

Shinde lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for elevating India into a leading global economy and lifting 32 crore people out of poverty.

Expressing confidence in the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision, he said the Mahayuti government would continue to win future elections on the strength of development, good governance and public welfare.