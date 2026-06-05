PM Modi Dedicates NAMO Hospital To Nation, Expanding Advanced Healthcare Access In Daman

MENAFN - IANS) Daman, June 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated NAMO Hospital for the nation in Daman, marking a major addition to the Union Territory's healthcare infrastructure and the wider region.

The hospital was inaugurated during the Prime Minister's visit to Daman, during which he will launch multiple development projects across the healthcare, connectivity, tourism, and public infrastructure sectors.

NAMO Hospital is intended to strengthen access to specialised medical care for residents of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, while also serving people from neighbouring districts in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Officials have described the facility as part of a broader effort to expand advanced healthcare services in the region.

The hospital project builds upon recent investments in medical infrastructure undertaken in the Union Territory.

Earlier phases of the NAMO healthcare network included the development of the NAMO Hospital and Research Centre in Silvassa, which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister in 2025 as part of a wider healthcare expansion programme.

Authorities have stated that the broader NAMO healthcare initiative is being developed as a large-scale medical ecosystem with teaching, research, and specialised treatment capabilities.

Plans associated with the network include significant expansion of bed capacity and advanced medical facilities to cater to future healthcare needs.

The inauguration of NAMO Hospital comes at a time when the government is increasing investment in public healthcare infrastructure, particularly in smaller states and Union Territories, where access to specialised treatment has historically required travel to larger urban centres.

Healthcare formed a central component of the development package announced during the Prime Minister's visit.

According to official information released ahead of the programme, projects worth around Rs 1,340 crore to be inaugurated in Daman included both NAMO Hospital and the new terminal building at NAMO Airport.

Officials said the hospital is expected to reduce the need for patients to travel long distances for treatment, strengthen local healthcare delivery, and improve access to specialised medical services for thousands of families across the region.