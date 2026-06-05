Mamata Retains Abhishek Banerjee As Trinamool General Secy, Appoints Two Deputies

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 5 (IANS) Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee -- the Trinamool Congress supremo -- on Friday announced her decision to retain her nephew and the party Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee, as the party's general secretary.

However, she also appointed the party's Rajya Sabha members, Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen as deputy general secretaries, which according to political observers, means that Abhishek Banerjee would no more be able to unanimously adopt organisational decisions henceforth.

At the same time, on Friday, the state unit of Trinamool Congress in West Bengal had been thoroughly reconstituted.

The erstwhile state president of the party in West Bengal and veteran party leader, Subrata Bakshi, who had been seeking relief from the post for quite some time because of age-related ailments, has been relieved, and instead the former West Bengal Minister of State for Finance (independent charge), Chandrima Bhattacharya had been appointed in that post.

Party Lok Sabha member, Sajda Ahmed, party Rajya Sabha member, Mamata Bala Thakur and the party legislator, Nay Bandopadhyay and senior party leader, Swait Khondkar, have been appointed the vice-presidents of the state unit of Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.

Babar Ali, Pulak Roy, Ashima Patra, Aroop Biswas and Rajib Banerjee have been appointed as the state general secretaries, out of them Patra is an existing Trinamool Congress legislator.

Jyotipriyo Mullick, Dr Rana Chatterjee, Bidesh Bose, Trinankur Bhattacharjee, Jaya Dutta, Tapas Chatterjee, Vasundhara Goswamy and Goutam Deb have been appointed as the executive members of the state committee of Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.

Actress-turned-politician and the party's Lok Sabha member, Sayoni Ghosh and the former party legislator Madhurima Thakur have been appointed as the president and general secretary respectively of Trinamool Congress youth wing.

Party Lok Sabha member, Mala Roy had been appointed as the president of the women's wing.

While Priyanka Adhikary had been appointed the general secretary of the student's former West Bengal minister, Moloy Ghatak had been appointed the president of the party's trade union wing.

Becharam Manna and Purnendu Bose have given the charge of the farmers' and agricultural workers wings of the party.

Chandrima Bhattacharya, Kalyan Banerjee, Madan Mitra and Kunal Ghosh, the last two being party legislators, will continue as the party's spokespersons.